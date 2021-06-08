Oakville's newest parents

On a happy note, a pair of Red-Necked Grebes nesting in the Bronte area has four new Grebettes (which is apparently the name for baby Grebes). We are lucky to have relatively free access to a waterfront that supports wildlife.

New born Grebette with mom The newborns hide under the mother's wings.

Male Grebe bringing food for the young A hungry Grebette waiting for the fish being brought to the nest.