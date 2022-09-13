Oakville seeks input to "revamp" Community Spirit Awards program

× Expand Town of Oakville

Organizers for the town's Community Spirit Awards are asking Oakville residents for feedback on ways to "rethink" and "expand" our local volunteer awards. To do so, they've opened an online survey in which they are asking individuals to answer over the next four weeks.

Residents are "invited to help refresh and reenergize the awards" by taking the online survey here, which will be open until October 7, 2022. Feedback received will "help guide what the award categories, event format, and recipient recognition could look like in the years to come," according to an official town press release.

"After celebrating the 20th anniversary of the Community Spirit Awards at the Oakville Centre for the Performing Arts last fall," organizers said in their statement, "the Town of Oakville has decided to put this year’s event on pause to review opportunities to expand the community recognition program."

The Community Spirit Awards are awarded by nomination and then jury to people and groups who make notable contributions to the quality of life of Oakville residents through their volunteer work. Past awards have recognized individuals, not-for-profit organizations, social enterprises and local businesses.

Staff say the awards "help inspire and encourage residents and stakeholders of all ages and abilities to make a difference in their community through volunteer efforts, community service, or acts of kindness."

The online survey takes about five minutes to complete and "is strictly confidential and anonymous." Residents will also have the option to provide an email address if they would like a chance to win a prize pack being offered as a thank-you.

In 2021, the last time the awards were presented, the program celebrated its 20th anniversary. 2022 is the second time since its inception the awards will not be handed out. (No awards were given in 2020 due to the pandemic.)

You can learn more by visiting the Community Spirits Awards webpage on Oakville's website.

TAKE THE ONLINE SURVEY FOR THE COMMUNITY SPIRIT AWARDS BY CLICKING HERE