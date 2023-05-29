Oakville Senior Citizen's Residence celebrates 50 years!

Oakville Senior Citizens Residence (OSCR) is located in the picturesque neighbourhood of Bronte Village. With the shores of Lake Ontario and many amenities nearby, OSCR residents enjoy living in a safe, friendly, and beautiful community. OSCR is a unique venture in Ontario, serving as a leader in community non-medical health services since 1972. We are proud to be celebrating 50 Years of Service this year.

Our mission is to provide client-focused services and housing options that meet the changing needs of seniors in our community. OSCR provides supportive housing, Support for Daily Living, respite, and rent-geared-to-income apartments for seniors 65 years and older. At OSCR, we believe that quality of life for seniors can best be achieved in an environment which provides privacy, encourages maximum independence, promotes self-determination, facilitates ties with the larger community, and contributes to a sense of security and serenity.

OSCR is proud to be an award-winning not-for-profit and charitable organization and has achieved and maintained maximal accreditation award status through CARF International for Assisted Living and Community Services programs since 2012. This accreditation is official recognition that OSCR adheres to highly regarded international service standards and practices. We strive to achieve the highest quality of care for our clients and have made a specific commitment to put the needs of our clients at the centre of everything that we do.

At OSCR, seniors enjoy a comfortable lifestyle in an affordable and well-maintained environment. Comprised exclusively of private suites, each with a full bath and safety features, OSCR’s Residential Tower offers the perfect complement of services and amenities for eligible seniors looking to maintain their independence. Our newly re-designed Bronte suites also feature comforts like a kitchenette with mini-fridge and microwave, as well as an upgraded washroom with a walk-in shower, to offer clients the flexibility and security of knowing their home will be equipped with what they need when they need it.

× Expand OSCR OSCR For 50 years Oakville Senior Citizens Residence has provided shelter and care for our local seniors.

Starting at just $1420 (all prices subject to change), all successful applicants will receive OSCR's Supportive Living Services, including dining, laundry & linen service, and homemaking, as well as access to our lively and engaging healthy living programs, immediately upon move-in, without having to worry about wait lists or barriers to participation. Non-medical, Supports for Daily Living services may also be available to eligible Residential Tower clients who require additional support.

The many amenities at OSCR offer convenience just steps from your suite. OSCaR’s Place is our convenience shop where you can purchase a variety of food items and household supplies. Our gift shop, Candy’s Corner, is always stocked with a wide range of clothing, jewellery, and décor. OSR Guardian Pharmacy is an independently owned pharmacy located in our main lobby offering friendly service and competitive prices. Visit Tiffany’s Foot Clinic for licensed chiropody, or head to Bobby’s Hair and Nail Salon for personal care services for both men and women.

Whatever your interests, life at Oakville Senior Citizens Residence is comfortable, safe, and fun— a great place for seniors to live and thrive!