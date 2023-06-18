Oakville senior becomes one of the oldest grads in U of T Mississauga

× Expand University of Toronto

This spring, an Oakville senior became the oldest graduate from the University of Toronto, Mississauga, by receiving his third degree with a double major.

An avid learner, 76-year-old John Bond graduated with a double major in history and classical civilization after 12 years of study. He received his degree in person at the convocation ceremony on June 7 at the U of T Mississauga campus.

Bond, who has a deep love for reading, world history and travelling, completed a degree in engineering from the St. George campus in 1968, followed by a master's degree in applied engineering at U of T.

A resident of Oakville for 40 years now, Bond had a long career in civil engineering from the late 1960s. He recollected about his part-time studies to earn a Bachelor of Arts in history and how he was inspired to enrol in the course six years before his retirement.

He said Lynda, his wife of 54 years and a history graduate from U of T, always advised him to 'read with a purpose.' And during his extensive travel, he realized studying history helps one understand "why the world is like it is today."

His desire to learn more about the evolution of the countries through history helped him stay motivated to study while balancing his work in the initial years.

"Many times, I had to leave my office and drive quickly to the UTM campus, trying to be there by the time the lecture started," he shared.

"John has been an excellent student – diligent with his research, curious to learn new things and always interested to hear what the other students think," shared Mairi Cowan, associate professor, teaching stream, in U of T Mississauga's Department of Historical Studies in a media release.

Bond found more time to study and travel after his retirement in 2018. His wife also corrected his grammar when he wrote essays for the course.

While most of his classmates were closer in age to his two grandkids, in the last couple of years, Bond has made friends with one student in his 20s and often goes out for lunches with his new 'exceptional' friend.

As he recovers from a month-old knee surgery, Bond plans to take a few individual non-degree courses. "There's one that is fairly certain that I'll be taking the one on Trans Atlantic Trade in the 17th century," he added.

An inspiration to his classmates and the larger community, Bond advises "not to stop learning, inquiring and delving into past and know what has happened throughout the world."