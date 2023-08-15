Oakville seniors' centres open houses in September

× Expand Town of Oakville

New and exciting programs and services have been developed specifically for Oakville residents who are 50 and older. The Town's Seniors' Centres will host open houses throughout September to showcase these offerings.

This is a wonderful opportunity for seniors to explore the centres, learn about volunteer opportunities, get information on upcoming special events and day trips, and have direct conversations with program instructors and staff.

Open House Schedule

Here is the schedule of open house events:

Tuesday, September 5, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre for Seniors, 1565 Old Lakeshore Rd. For details, call 905-815-5960.

Wednesday, September 6, from 9 a.m. to noon

River Oaks Mature Adult Centre, located in River Oaks Community Centre at 2400 Sixth Line. For details, call 905-338-4186.

Wednesday, September 6, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Iroquois Ridge Older Adults Centre, located in Iroquois Ridge Community Centre at 1051 Glenashton Dr. For details, call 905-338-4255.

Thursday, September 7, from 9 to 11 a.m.

Trafalgar Park Older Adult Centre, located in Trafalgar Park Community Centre at 133 Rebecca St. For details, call 905-338-4406.

Monday, September 11, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Queen Elizabeth Park Older Adult Centre, 2302 Bridge Rd. For details, call 905-815-5979

Free Admission and Refreshments

All seniors are welcome to attend the open house events and try out the programs for free. Additionally, complimentary refreshments will be served to make the experience even more enjoyable. Please get in touch with the individual centres directly for the detailed schedule of events during the open house.

Membership fees

For those interested in participating in the fall seniors services programs, registration will open on Wednesday, August 16, 2023, at 7 a.m. Membership is required to register for both drop-in and registered programs. Membership fees for Oakville residents are as follows:

$38.94 plus tax for 50-79 years old ($44)

$19.47 plus tax for 80-89 years old ($22)

Free for 90+ years old

Non-residents will be charged an additional $10 on membership purchases. Drop-ins for Seniors Services programs are available at $1 per visit.

Don't miss this opportunity to discover the incredible programs and services available to seniors in Oakville. Whether you're looking for a new hobby, volunteer opportunities, or a chance to socialize with like-minded individuals, the Town's Seniors' Centres have something for everyone.

Please mark your calendars and join us at the open house events to learn more about what's in store for you. Please visit the [Seniors Centre and 50+ Programs] page for additional information.