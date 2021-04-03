Despite the pandemic, Oakville Seniors Services Volunteers continues to give

Although we are in a period where there seems to be an endless stream of bad news, volunteers at the Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre for Seniors are making a positive difference to the lives of many residents of Oakville.

The Friendship Luncheon is a congregate dining program offered at the Colborne Seniors Centre, Trafalgar Park & Iroquois Ridge Older Adults Centres. During the pandemic stay at home order, the clients of the program have been missing their friends and weekly program so the volunteers decided to take the program to them. The volunteer team organize a weekly phone call and have been delivering goodie bags regularly to the participants. This very special program runs with over 60 volunteers who drive, host/hostess and provide hot meals (when we can gather in person). Oakville Seniors Services staff are very grateful for the dedication and support of the volunteer team and their continued effort to provide a safe friendly visit and spread some cheer.

× Expand Helen Shepherdson and Margaret Larson with a few of the goodie bags that they prepared. Claire Sinclair who also prepared gifts could not be present.

When a small idea grows into a large feel-good volunteer effort, you celebrate! Margaret Larson, Helen Shepherdson and Claire Sinclair have been making individual gift bags for Friendship Luncheon clients at the Sir John Colborne Recreation Centre for Seniors, and the Trafalgar Park and Iroquois Ridge Older Adults Centres since the fall of 2020.

× Expand Just one of the nearly 375 goodie bags prepared for Easter, each one a small work of art.

As Julie Pennal, Recreation Coordinator - Senior Services, Colborne Senior Centre explained "Although the COVID-19 pandemic has kept us physically apart, these handmade goodie bags demonstrate to isolated seniors that we are always together — especially on holidays and special occasions. In an effort to reach even more seniors in the community, Town of Oakville Seniors Services staff partnered with Halton Region to include Post Inn Village and John Rhodes residents on Kerr Street as well! For Easter, the dedicated volunteers have made over 375 individual goodie bags with a treat and homemade card attached. We hope that these small gifts bring a big smile to the faces of the recipients. With vaccinations rolling out, we know that better days are coming soon."

× Expand (L to R) Driver volunteers. Steve Pacheco, Penny Smith, Don Dusha, Jerry Marschall, Molly Copping, Ned Mazza, Joan Towarnicki, Bob Towarnicki, Carmelita Spittal, Fiona Nisbett, Tom Stephens, Fran Mortiboys.

× Expand A large number of the gifts were made for residents of the Post Inn Village Long Term Care Home in North Oakville.

× Expand The goodie bags, destined for the Post Inn Village residents, were sent "Special Delivery" by the Centre's very own Easter Bunny.

In the end, it is the staff in the Life Enrichment Department at Post Inn Village who will deliver these gifts to each of the residents.

× Expand Members of the Life Enrichment Department at Post Inn Village along with Julie Pennal seeing off a portion of the gifts that will be given out at Easter. (L toR) Melissa Murphy, Shannon Eddolls, Julie Pennal and Angie Montoni.

Julie Pennal added "Oakville Seniors Services continues to provide opportunities for programming from the comfort of home. Check out Without Walls (WOW) programs offered daily on the telephone. For more details please call the Colborne Centre 905-815-5960 or visit oakville.ca and search “virtual programs”."

From a small idea grows a large feel-good volunteer effort and this Easter nearly 375 seniors will have a better day because someone or volunteers cared enough to make a gift for them.