Oakville Soccer Club's annual community celebration returns this weekend

Join the Oakville Soccer Club (OSC) this Saturday, August 19, for the club’s second annual community celebration.

The community event will be held outdoors at the Pine Glen Soccer Centre located at 1520 Pine Glen Road in Oakville from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Attendees can “enjoy a variety of activities, games, free giveaways and a BBQ. You don’t need to be a member of the club to attend, everyone from the community is welcome and admission is free.”

There will be an assortment of activities available for all ages that run throughout the day. Some special activities are set for certain times to keep the fun going all day long.

Enjoy one-legged races, soccer golf, a bouncy castle obstacle course and so much more. For those who need a break from the fun, you can get your face painted or get an airbrush tattoo from an artist for free.

For lunch, enjoy 250 free items barbeque on a first-come first-served bases (one per attendee) starting at 11:30 a.m. and will be running throughout the rest of the event with food available to purchase as well.

Alongside the barbeque, ice cream will be available for purchase throughout the day to stay cool in the summer heat.

Starting at 1 p.m., the club is giving away 300 youth-sized t-shirts on a first-come first-served bases (one per youth attendee). If you miss the chance to snag a shirt, don’t worry, there are tons of OSC gear giveaways all day long.

A special pop-up shop will also be on sight and have a limited-time OSC “Colour Rush” apparel series that are available for purchase and are a very limited quantity. The pop-up store can be located at the OSC info table at the event.

Alongside all the fun activities, there will be an OPDL (Ontario Player Development League) match and will also be showcasing games with OSC’s Competitive Program to highlight the club’s many pathways and opportunities for young players.

Community partners will also be present and engaging with visitors to share information about their organizations

“We can’t wait for OSC’s Community Celebration this Saturday. We invite everyone to join us for a fun day of giveaways and prizes, face painting, contests and games for the whole family and even a stilt walker!” commented Katryna Indewey, Executive Director at Oakville Soccer Club.

“Don’t miss out – drop in at the Pine Glen fields from 10-3. We hope to see you there!”