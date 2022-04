Oakville students sweep the Bay Area Science & Engineering Fair

× Expand BASEF

The results are in from this year's Bay Area Science and Engineering Fair (BASEF), and Oakville's students are at the top of the rankings. Of the 312 merit and special award winners, 70 Oakville students won 158 awards and represented 11 schools.

Caroline Huang, a grade 12 Abbey Park High School student, won the Primary Fluid Systems Best in Fair award for Chaos in Cancer: Analyzing Network Morphology to Predict Tumor Angiogenesis using Chaos Theory.

The BASF can choose five students to represent the region at the prestigious Regeneron International Science and Engineer Fair (RISEF) in Atlanta, Georgia, held during the first week of May. The RISEF accepts presentations from Grade 9 to 12 students and will award $5 million US in prizes. This year the fair will be a hybrid with judging happening virtually.

Of the five students chosen for RISEF, two were from Oakville. Caroline Huang from Abbey Park High School and Ariana Mastrolonardo from King's Christian College.

Ariana won Primary Fluid Systems Pinnacle Third Best in Fair for Exploring the Antibacterial Effect of Microwave-Assisted Biosynthesized Ag2O & CuO NPs on S.aureus.

Maya LeBlanc, who also attends Abbey Park received the greatest number of awards (9) for Carbon Capture Depletion using Catalyzed Photosynthesis to promote Crop Growth.

THE BASF also chose 17 students to represent the region at the Canada-Wide Science and Engineering Fair. Oakville students won eight of those. They include:

Bae, Jason - King's Christian Collegiate

Bae, Sam - King's Christian Collegiate

Klinck, Jeffrey - Oakville Trafalgar High School

LeBlanc, Maya - Abbey Park High School

Mao, Teddy - Oakville Christian School

Mokhtari, Sophia - King's Christian Collegiate

Romano, Ava - W.H. Morden Public School

Vashishtha, Vihaan - W.H. Morden Public School

For an elementary school, Oakville Christian School had the highest number of award-winning students (19), and Oakville Trafalgar High School had the highest number of award-winning students for a secondary school (16).

The fair accepts entrants from grade 7 to 12 school children who attend a school in Hamilton, Halton, Haldimand County, County of Brant, and 500 students participated in BASF.

