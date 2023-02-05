Oakville students wanted for scholarship program

× Expand Unsplash back to school

Students graduating from a publicly-funded high school or adult learning/continuing education centre in Oakville planning to attend an eligible post-secondary education program in Canada are invited to submit applications to the 2023 May Court Club of Oakville Scholarship Program. This includes degree, diploma, certificate and apprenticeship programs.

Founded in January 1956, The May Court Club of Oakville is a volunteer women’s organization that gives service to and raises funds for the community, as well as fostering friendship among its members. Since 1962 The May Court Club of Oakville has proudly supported Oakville youth with their post-secondary education dreams by awarding over $1.4 million in scholarships!

The May Court Club Scholarship Program includes some unique features:

Volunteerism & Community Service

Just as Club volunteers aspire to be role models for volunteerism and community service, May Court places a high value on applicants' documented volunteerism and community involvement. Many successful applicants substantially surpass the mandatory requirement of 40 hours of community involvement.

Not Marks-Based

The May Court Club Scholarship Program is not marks-based, unlike many scholarship programs. Equally important is the resiliency revealed by students through their applications and personal interviews. This allows May Court to more fully understand each student’s unique capabilities, challenges and personal circumstances. These are then factored into the awards decisions.

Documented Financial Need

Applicants must demonstrate financial need. This includes providing details on their individual and family financial situation, as well as any support they provide to their household and other family members.

Renewable Scholarships

Subject to available funds, past recipients of a May Court Club Scholarship can re-apply for future awards as long as they remain in the same program and at the same institution for which they received their first award.

Application Deadlines

Scholarship applications are available through the Oakville Community Foundation’s Community Education Awards Hub beginning February 1, 2023. Scan this QR code to link to the Awards Hub or visit www.awardshub.ca

The deadline for submission of applications is 11:59 pm on April 21, 2023, for high school students and March 24, 2023, for past recipients.

Can You Help Deserving Oakville Students?

One of the ways May Court raises funds for its Scholarship Program is through a share in the profits from The May Court Club’s Nearly New Consignment Shop. But, it is not always sufficient to meet the needs of all deserving new applicants and past recipients. In the past, large fundraising events supplemented these funds. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted such fundraising activities. As a result, contributions from corporate and individual donors are critical to permit May Court to continue to support deserving students in the Oakville community.

The May Court Club of Oakville is virtually 100% volunteer-operated. This means that every dollar of scholarship donations reaches deserving students. The more dollars raised, the bigger the difference May Court can make in the Oakville community. Information regarding donating can be found on The May Court Club of Oakville website at www.maycourt.ca.

If you have questions or wish further information about The May Court Club of Oakville Scholarship Program, please get in touch with May Court’s Scholarship Committee at scholarships@maycourt.ca.