Oakville teen Medina Jones receives TD Scholarship for Community Leadership

Medina Jones has always had a spark in her. As a first-generation Somali-Canadian, she grew up in a household where curiosity was an integral part of growth. Her mother, who immigrated to Canada from Somalia as a teenager, encouraged her to use her voice in and out of the home by questioning how everything around her came to be. As an active member of the Oakville community, Jones received the prestigious TD Scholarship for Community Leadership and looks forward to her next chapter at the University of Ottawa.

Jones says she was fortunate enough to hone her inquisitive nature from a young age when she was enrolled in a Montessori school. From there, she believes her curiosity and sense of justice continued to be nourished at school and home.

“The ability to advocate for myself was a necessity my mother knew I should have, but it was also a gift,” says Jones, 17. “As Somali-Canadians, my mother and I sit at an intersection of gender, racial, and religious marginalization.”

From early childhood to her teenage years, Jones gradually gravitated to social justice and education work in her community. She became a member of the youth-led Oakville Black Alliance and Halton Black Voices, and within that, co-founded the Halton Black Student Union.

Her work in the Oakville Black Alliance helped earn Jones the 2021 TD Scholarship for Community Leadership. Jones came across the scholarship as she was researching major awards in anticipation of leaving for university. The TD Scholarship stood out to her, one that didn’t award students solely for their academic merits but also for the impact they’ve had on their communities. After submitting her application and participating in a round of interviews, Jones was excited to hear that she was one of 20 recipients out of a pool of nationwide applicants.

“It was sort of the start of a whole new world,” Jones says about receiving the scholarship.

In addition to being a lifetime member of the 500+ TD Scholarship alumni network, she will receive up to $70,000 in funding that will cover her university education and living expenses for the next four years.

A large part of her application focused on her community involvement but also on her experiences at her alma mater, Oakville Trafalgar High School. Last year, Jones was looking to apply to United Kingdom universities, which required “predicted grades” from high schools to anticipate students’ academic potential. When she met with her guidance counsellor, she was surprised when her predicted grades were lower than the grades she’d been receiving. Jones soon discovered that similar incidents were happening to racialized students at the school.

“It was something so small, but it grew into the realization that it’s not just one person overreacting. It’s a real issue that’s prevalent,” Jones says. “In talking to people from my school who had been through the guidance department, there was an issue of devaluing the aspirations of certain students.”

Jones says being a first-generation Canadian has helped sharpen her perspective of understanding why things are the way they are, pushing her to face these kinds of challenges and question why discrimination and aggressions continue to happen.

Now, she’s looking ahead to her post-secondary plans, where she'll study Biochemistry and Chemical Engineering at the University of Ottawa in September. She hopes to continue her community work in the nation’s capital, where social and political ideas take shape.

“I have to recognize my privilege. I’m able to live in a community where I feel safe and be able to speak up and advocate for people who don’t have that privilege,” Jones says. “Hearing the stories from my mother, aunts, uncles, grandparents, it's become obvious that their issues are the same issues racialized people continue to face in the community and the educational system.”

To Jones, service is the language she wants to use when interacting with the world around her, including her forthcoming work in the STEM field. Still, as an Oakville native, she hopes to stay connected to the organizations she’s been a part of, here in the town as well as in Halton.

“Leadership isn’t just about one person. It’s about anyone who wants to engage in those critical issues,” Jones says. “It’s what you make it.”