Oakville teen wins First Lieutenant Governors’ Legacy Award

Supplied by Merav Bolduc

Charlotte Bolduc, a grade 11 student from Oakville, won the James Bartleman Indigenous Youth Creative Writing Award this year for her work.

The award felicitates up to six Indigenous students for their creative writing talent in three geographical categories to remember the contribution of Ontario's 27th Lieutenant Governor, Bartleman. This year, three other youths won the award.

Besides her, 14 other exceptional Ontarians were awarded in different categories to honour the work of four former Lieutenant Governors in Toronto on September 15.

Bolduc, who identifies as Ojibwe from Fort William First Nation (Thunder Bay), attends the I-STEM program at Aldershot High School.

Passionate about helping the Indigenous and her local communities, she spearheads initiatives at several school clubs.

When she started high school, Bolduc realized she had a writing talent. "I have a lot of great mentors and teachers who guided me with approaches to starting new characters and voices," she said. She also runs a newsletter for the students.

Her high school's interdisciplinary approach to learning also helped her expand her interests.

With the short story, Bolduc "wanted to express the strength, experiences and resilience of Indigenous people, and it was something I always had a fascination with and a deep love for."

Her winning submission, Whispers of The Fox, "takes us on the journey of a boy facing the struggles of childhood and the loss of his beloved mother, but resolves as a hopeful tale that touches on the resilience of the Ojibway people."

After her grandmother died, the Bolduc family revisited the traditional territories in Northern Ontario, where the writer got her inspiration.

The plot of the story is based on her father losing his mom. "And the fox is an important part of their family," explained Bolduc's mom, Merav. "We're very proud, and even people within our Indigenous communities are (proud) that she told her story."

The prize money of $2,500 will go towards her post-secondary education in biochemical engineering and synthetic biology.

Though the teen wants to pursue a career in sciences, she will always continue creative writing "because it's something I'm very passionate about."

Bolduc also encourages other students to pursue their creative hobbies. "If you prefer them, you continue to budget time, even if it's like 10 minutes, right before you go to bed."