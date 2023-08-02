Oakville Terry Fox Run calls for volunteers

× Expand Oakville Terry Fox Run

Oakville’s Terry Fox Run organizing committee is calling all volunteers. 2023 marks the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run for cancer research, and it needs all hands on deck on Run day.

On April 12, 1980, Terry started his Marathon of Hope. When he stopped running, Canadians started writing. This September 17, we continue the annual Terry Fox Run surrounded

by messages of love, hope and inspiration from Canadians everywhere. The theme of the 43rd annual Terry Fox Run is Dear Terry, reflected in the official 2023 Terry Fox Run shirt, which features some of the handwritten messages Terry received during and after his Marathon of Hope.

The Oakville Run needs volunteers on Run day in a variety of roles, from marshalling along the Run route and ensuring the safety of participants, staffing the registration table, helping with food service and t-shirt sales, to set up and clean up. To volunteer, please complete the Oakville Terry Fox Volunteer Form, and a volunteer coordinator will contact you. There will be a short training session for all volunteers on Sunday, September 10th at 6:00 pm at the picnic shelter at Coronation Park, located at 426 Lakeshore Rd W, at Third Line. All students will receive volunteer hours for their work on Run day, and all volunteers will be treated to pizza after the Run!

Before his death in 1981, Terry Fox achieved the once-unimaginable goal of raising $1 from every Canadian for cancer research. Unknowingly, he had set in motion the framework for a global event – the Terry Fox Run – that would mobilize nations and revolutionize cancer research, raising almost one billion dollars since 1980 to develop new, leading-edge research and treatment options for all forms of cancer for generations of Canadians and patients around the world.

Oakville’s Terry Fox Run returns to Coronation Park, located at 426 Lakeshore Rd W, at Third Line. Registration begins at 9:00am with the official start at 10:00am. The day features fun for the whole family and, while Terry ran, you don’t have to! Walk, bike, board, blade, run, push a stroller, pull a wagon or walk the dog along a beautiful lake-side 2k, 5k or 10k route and enjoy music, food, kids’ activities, and the community coming together in support of Terry’s legacy.

To register for the Run and write your own message to Terry, visit http://www.terryfox.ca/terryfoxrun/oakville. For more information or to order a 2023 Dear Terry t-shirt, email oakvilleterryfox@gmail.com.

