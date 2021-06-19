Oakville Trafalgar Rotary Cleanup Challenge

The Environment is Rotary International’s new Avenue of Service. The Rotary Clubs of Oakville accepted the challenge to participate and make a difference during the Annual Earth Day Clean-Up.

Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar Aiden helps out the community

Despite the delay due to Covid-19 restrictions, the Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar completed its ten-day “Pick a Peck of Pesky Plastics Challenge” in honour of Earth Day 2021. Volunteers were each challenged to pick up 100 items of litter over ten days. Members of the club and the broader community, ranging from as young as 10 to as old as 81, participated.

Volunteers tackled local parks, neighbourhoods and fields with enthusiasm despite unseasonably high temperatures. Some found the challenge of picking up 100 items of garbage to be just the push they needed to get out there. For others, the driving force was pitching in to keep our corner of the Earth clean. Others were looking for any excuse to get out in the beautiful weather with a friend after the stay-at-home order was finally lifted.

Plastic litter was the focus, although all types of waste qualified for the Challenge.

The Club looks forward to making it's Oakville Cleanup an annual tradition around Earth Day, so look for updates next year around April 22, 2022.

RCOT organized this event under the larger Great Lakes Watershed Cleanup Event sponsored by Rotary District 7090 across southern Ontario and Western New York.

For more information on the work and contributions that the Rotary Clubs of Oakville do for our community and internationally, go to www.rotaryoakville.ca