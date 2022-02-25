Oakville Trafalgar student elected a 2022-2023 HDSB student trustee

HDSB

The Halton District School Board (HDSB) announced today one of the board's two Student Trustees for the 2022-2023 school year will be Cindy Wang, a Grade 11 student at Oakville Trafalgar High School. Her term of office will begin on Aug. 1, 2022.

Joining Wang as one of the two elected student trustees will be Grade 11 student Ethan Ruggiero of Dr. Frank J. Hayden Secondary School in Burlington.

According to the board, "Both students were successful in their bid to be elected to the role at the Student Senate meeting last night (Feb. 24) through an online election with 15 candidates running, which saw more than 2,000 students vote."

"I am deeply humbled and honoured to serve as a Student Trustee for the upcoming school year alongside Ethan Ruggiero," said Wang yesterday after her election. "The beauty of the Student Trustee position lies in the ability to empower student voice as a means of change to create better school communities and experiences for all."

"I am incredibly grateful for the trust placed in me to advocate on behalf of the thousands of diverse voices, personalities, and ideas that make up the HDSB, and I can't wait to see what the future holds for us all."

In recognizing the results of the Student Trustee election, Trustees of the Halton District School Board welcomed both Wang and Ruggiero to their roles as Student Trustees for the 2022-2023 school year.

"Congratulations to Halton District School Board’s newly elected Student Trustees Cindy Wang and Ethan Ruggiero," said Chair Margo Shuttleworth. "The Trustees of the Halton District School Board deeply value student voice. We look forward to working together to strengthen and build upon their pillars of equity and transparency, support for mental health and climate change."

"Both campaigns, Shuttleworth continued, "focused on opportunities to change the narrative and ensure that student voice is not just heard, but used as the reason for change, and we hope to contribute to their pursuit toward these goals."

More information about last night's election is available online here with HDSB.