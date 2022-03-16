Oakville Transit is free when connecting to GO Transit

× Expand Town of Oakville

The Ontario government has "worked with municipal partners to make it more convenient and affordable for people to use transit across the Greater Golden Horseshoe."

Starting March 14, 2022, the province eliminated the local transit fare for most transit agencies, including Oakville, when using a PRESTO card to transfer to/from GO Transit bus or train services. A valid, paper single-ride ticket and day pass GO tickets will also be accepted as proof of payment to receive the discount.

The Town of Oakville provides free transit service to all customers until the end of March 2022 following the recent union strike by Oakville Transit drivers and maintenance workers. After March 31, 2022, Oakville Transit will be free for riders connecting to and from GO Transit.

For example, if you take an Oakville Transit bus to or from the Bronte GO station, the fare you pay for your Oakville Transit trip will automatically be reimbursed in full onto your PRESTO card when you tap on GO Transit.

This means that anyone who commutes back and forth using Oakville Transit and GO Transit five days a week could save $400 annually on local transit expenses.

Oakville Transit has a co-fare agreement with Metrolinx, the province’s transit agency, currently making the local transit bus fare to/from the GO train just 80 cents when using PRESTO. The new agreement covers 100 per cent of the bus fare when connecting to GO transit service, eliminating paying two fares for your commute.

The GO Transit co-fare discount applies to the following agencies:

Oakville Transit

Durham Region Transit

Milton Transit

Grand River Transit

Guelph Transit

MiWay (Mississauga Transit)

Brampton Transit

Hamilton Street Railway

Burlington Transit

Bradford West Gwillimbury Transit

York Region Transit

Barrie Transit

On your smartphone, Oakville Transit customers can plan a trip online with the Oakville Transit Trip Planner by Google.

The Triplinx trip planner is designed for the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area (GTHA). On it, you can find schedules, fares and other information from 11 GTHA transit providers. Triplinx allows users to customize their trips with options such as maximum walking distance, cycle distance, transit mode and transit service providers.

Visit oakvilletransit.ca for more information.