Oakville walks today for the Coldest Night of the Year 2021

The Coldest Night of the Year is a national fundraiser, and in light of the pandemic, this year's event has gone virtual. Families in their own bubbles and on their own schedules will be walking 2-5km routes tomorrow in their own neighbourhood, raising money for charities "serving people who experience homelessness, hurt and hunger."

The North Oakville instalment of the Canada-wide event is being hosted by Front Line Outreach, a local organization that does just that. But it's not limited to North Oakville - nearly 100 participants on 32 teams across all parts of Oakville will be walking in the cold tomorrow for the first ever "virtual" event.

Front Line Outreach co-founder and executive director Ron Shantz has been "astounded" by the overwhelming support so far. They've already surpassed the original fundraising goal of $30,000 and their first goal extension of $40,000. As of the night before the event, participants are 93% of the way to their final goal of $50,000.

"I’m awesomely grateful," said Shantz about them already surpassing the goal - twice. "It’s been a real blessing and great surprise. I’m amazed by the generosity by the people have stepped up with, not just those who've donate but also people participating."

While most teams are walking either today or later tonight, Saturday, February 20, 2021, the event formally started earlier this week when a team of North Oakville firefighters did their walk at dusk this past Tuesday.

And even though the fundraising has been online, the walking is obviously not. Teams will be walking in the cold today after collecting pledges that will support both Front Line Outreach's summer program Camp Dakota and their year-round programs to combat poverty in Oakville.

Shantz explains, "Some people think there’s no poverty or poor in Oakville, but you don't often see it because of organizations like us. We can help look after people on the fringe and prevent others from being in those circumstances." He continues by saying their mission is to "...look after the problem that's in front of us, but also try to prevent something from happening down the road.”

He also said that this type of community support is why we don’t see homelessness in Oakville as clearly like you might in larger urban centres. According to Shantz, fundraising like this "keeps the numbers from going up. It’s intervention at an early level.”

This event takes place instead of Front Line Outreach's normal "Ribfest" spring event, which is a dinner party that traditionally welcomes 150-200 guests. One of the benefits to the Coldest Night of the Year walk instead is that an unlimited number of people could participates, but Shantz says there's something else special about it.

"This event touches the heart of our participants," he said. "Taking care of the homeless is something we do normally. We’re running this event to ensure that the homeless in Oakville don’t go hungry or cold and get to have a survival kit."

A large amount of the raised funds will support Front Line Outreach's summer day camp program called Camp Dakota, but part of it will also go to creating and supplying local homeless residents with winter survival kits, including clothes, blankets, a sleeping bag, hygienic supplies and more.

Shantz knows that his outreach work with kids is connected to the big problem of poverty and homelessness in town. "This is also where we teach kids about having a life that will prevent them from going down the road to homelessness later on," he said.

If you'd like to donate or even participate in a walk today, it isn't too late to do so. Donations and registrations are being accepted on the event website for Front Line Outreach walking in the Coldest Night of the Year 2021.

To learn more about the year-round programs run by Front Line Outreach, you can visit their website.