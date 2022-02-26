Oakville walks for the Coldest Night of the Year 2022

× Expand CNY Foundation

The Coldest Night of the Year is a national fundraiser, with small teams walking 2-5km routes this weekend in their own neighbourhood, raising money for charities "serving people who experience homelessness, hurt and hunger." The cold this weekend, as low as -12 in Oakville, simulates the challenge of being homeless in the Canadian Winter.

The North Oakville instalment of the Canada-wide event is being hosted by Front Line Outreach, a local organization that serves both Oakville and much of Halton Region. They've expanded their volunteers and participants from last year, with 131 walkers across 40 teams.

Like last year's pivot with the pandemic, this year's event has gone virtual, with teams doing their walks independently instead of as one, large group. But unlike 2021, teams are not restricted to their own bubbles and families, meaning they can walk outside in mixed groups.

Front Line Outreach co-founder and executive director Ron Shantz has been "astounded" by the overwhelming support so far. Last year the original fundraising goal was $30,000, then extended twice and eventually reaching more than $50,000.

But this year they set an ambitious starting goal of $50,000 from the beginning. Shantz was overjoyed saying "that goal was surpassed" and as of this morning, Feb. 26, more than 125% of the goal was raised, now over $62,000.

"I’m awesomely grateful," said Shantz about the fundraising efforts from the teams. "It’s been a real blessing. I’m amazed by the generosity by the people who have really stepped up with, not just those who've donate but also people participating."

As a thank you to the participants on teams this year, special toques have been awarded to all the fundraisers who meet their goals, many of whom will be wearing them on walks tonight. One team, the nine-member "Yabba Dabba Do," has on their own raised an incredible $10,000.

While most teams are walking either today or later tonight, Saturday, February 26, 2022, the event formally started yesterday, which was teams were allowed to begin their walks.

"This event touches the heart of our participants," he said. "Taking care of the homeless is something we do normally. We’re running this event to ensure that the homeless in Oakville don’t go hungry or cold and get to have a survival kit."

Like last year, a large amount of the raised funds will support Front Line Outreach's summer day camp program called Camp Dakota, but part of it will also go to creating and supplying local homeless residents with winter survival kits, including clothes, blankets, a sleeping bag, hygienic supplies and more.

Shantz knows that his outreach work with kids is connected to the big problem of poverty and homelessness in town. "This is also where we teach kids about having a life that will prevent them from going down the road to homelessness later on," he said.

And even though the fundraising has been online, the walking is obviously not. Teams will be walking in the cold today after collecting pledges that will support both Camp Dakota and their year-round programs to combat poverty in Oakville.

Shantz explains, "Some people think there’s no poverty or poor in Oakville, but you don't often see it because of organizations like us. We can help look after people on the fringe and prevent others from being in those circumstances." He continues by saying their mission is to "...look after the problem that's in front of us, but also try to prevent something from happening down the road."

He also said that this type of community support is why we don’t see homelessness in Oakville as clearly like you might in larger urban centres. According to Shantz, fundraising like this "keeps the numbers from going up. It’s intervention at an early level."

If you'd like to donate or even participate in the walk this weekend, it isn't too late. Donations and registrations are being accepted on the event website for Front Line Outreach walking in the Coldest Night of the Year 2022. Donations can be accepted until March 28, 2022.

Like 2021, this fundraiser takes place of their usual Ribfest dinner, which will not be held in 2022.

To learn more about the year-round programs run by Front Line Outreach, you can visit their website.