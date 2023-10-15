Oakville wins the “Best Downtown Area Award” for 2023

× Expand Photo: Oakville News Photo: Oakville News

On September 30th, at the Communities in Bloom (CiB) National & International Awards held in Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo, Alberta, Downtown Oakville was honoured with the Best Downtown Area Award, distinguishing itself amongst participating municipalities from Canada, Ireland, Italy, Slovenia, and South Korea.

The Communities in Bloom organization rewards communities that focus on three key things:

1. Environmental sustainability

2. Green space enrichment

3. Heritage conservation.

The accumulation of these aspects makes cities and towns more inviting and vibrant in their eyes.

Susan Ellis, who serves as the National Chairperson of Communities in Bloom, celebrated the collective resilience of our community, emphasizing our unwavering spirit that shines through adversity.

She remarked, "Recent years have thrown unprecedented challenges our way, from the global pandemic to extreme weather events. Nevertheless, we've demonstrated remarkable tenacity and resilience. In 2023, we bear witness to the unwavering determination of our communities to foster healthier, more sustainable, and thriving regions."

Adrienne Gordon, the Executive Director of the Downtown Business Improvement Area, expressed her joy, affirming, "This accolade is a reflection of our community's steadfast commitment and collaborative ethos."

"We take immense pride in what Downtown Oakville embodies – a harmonious fusion of heritage, vibrant spaces, innovative businesses, and forward-thinking sustainability initiatives. This recognition fuels our enthusiasm to further elevate our cherished downtown."

Downtown Oakville's reception of the Best Downtown Area Award not only underlines its beauty but also serves as a testament to the diligent efforts, community unity, and sustainable practices upheld by the community and local businesses.

Communities in Bloom, guided by its motto "Growing Great Places Together," has undeniably united us in a common purpose, and Downtown Oakville takes pride in its role within this movement toward a brighter, greener, and more sustainable future.