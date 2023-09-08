Oakville woman defies the odds and embarks on a life changing pilgrimage

Janette Schuringer

A decade ago, Jen Schuringa's traumatic brain injury impacted her mobility and speech but could not crush her resilience to redefine her life. The journey after the car accident in 2013 has been a roller-coaster ride of emotional healing and rebuilding physical capabilities through intense rehabilitation.

Cut to the present: Jen, "the life-of-the-party daughter, sister, and friend," motivates the community and is about to embark on an inspirational journey to Camino de Santiago in northern Spain in a few days. Her crew, who will help her undertake the pilgrimage, is a close-knit group of 15 family members, family, caregivers, therapists and friends.

Before the accident, Jen loved to travel, but her passion was curtailed by her confinement at her parent's Oakville home for the past eight years. It was what inspired the family to devise this plan for the trip.

Jen's father, Harold Schuringa, shared that apart from being inspired by the movies- I'll Push You and The Way, the family considered three other factors for choosing Camino as a destination. Its significance as a faith pilgrimage, community-building opportunities and the physical challenges involved resonated with them.

"It's the 10th anniversary this year of her accident, and so we're just really proud of everything that she's done and just really excited," expressed Jen's mom, Janette Schuringa.

Jen finally learned how to pedal this year after practising for four years. The Camino trail allows for her to pedal as well as allow her to be pushed in a jogger.

Though the total trail is 800 km, the team will traverse 300 km, featuring physical, mental or spiritual challenges. "Based on our training to date, the journey will be split half and half between her pedalling and us pushing her in a jogger," Harold added.

When speaking about the importance of Jen pedalling, her father added, "That's a tough yet important goal because physical activity of any kind contributes hugely to improving muscle control."

The month-long trip that starts on September 16 will be interjected by rest days and phases so that some team members can switch roles and new members can join. The journey will end at the World Heritage site of Santiago de Compostela in Galicia, Spain.

"Well, when we first started talking about it, certain people said we want to help," Janette recalled. The family is busy planning and working on doing longer hikes on the weekend with the larger crew. It has created a fundraiser to cover the trip's costs.

In a four-by-four-by-eight-foot crate, a custom-configured recumbent bike, wheelchair jogger and commode have just been shipped to a warehouse in Spain. An accessible people van and a cargo van to carry the gear have been arranged too.

With just a few days remaining to start the journey, the family is practising walking, and the larger crew is waiting to "support Jen's goal to achieve this once-in-a-lifetime goal and help her launch her community."

About Camino de Santiago

The Camino de Santiago, also known as the Way of Saint James, is a famous pilgrimage route in northern Spain. It is believed to be the path that leads to the tomb of Saint James the Great, located in the city of Santiago de Compostela.

The route has a rich history dating back to the 9th century and attracts thousands of pilgrims from all over the world each year. The most popular route is the Camino Francés, which starts in the French town of Saint-Jean-Pied-de-Port and stretches across the Pyrenees mountains and through various beautiful regions of Spain before reaching Santiago.

The Camino de Santiago is not only a religious pilgrimage but also a cultural and personal journey. Along the way, pilgrims can explore charming villages, picturesque landscapes, historic churches and meet fellow travellers from different backgrounds. It is a chance for self-reflection, spiritual growth, and connecting with nature.