Helping refugees build a new home in Oakville

Vanessa Barr The Syrian family that Vanessa Barr and her friends helped escape to safety in Canada, in front of their grocery store Laboon Market

On March 15, 2011, a civil war broke out in Syria, creating the largest refugee crisis in human history. By the end of 2016, there were 12 million displaced Syrians worldwide.

While governments and NGOs worked to accommodate these refugees, some Canadian citizens decided to take it upon themselves to extend a helping hand.

Unassociated with any charity, NGO, or world government, Oakville resident Vanessa Barr and a small collection of friends made it possible for a Syrian family to find refuge in Canada.

"We were just a group of friends," she stated. That group of friends was comprised of Vanessa Barr, six families, and around 20 other individuals. Each family pledged $10,000, while the individuals helped facilitate the family's transition to Canadian society.

Ms. Barr noted the difficulty in such a transition and how it manifested in often unexpected ways.

"Even simple things that we take for granted- banking, for example- were hurdles for the family to overcome," she recalled. The family had escaped life-threatening danger for the safety of the first world, but this land was alien to them. Everything they had ever known existed in the very place they had escaped from.

Housing the family was the first challenge. Despite all necessary funds being raised, most of the buildings that Ms. Barr and her friends applied to on behalf of the family turned them down. The various property management companies never provided a reason.

Finally, Homestead Land Holdings- a company based out of Kingston, Ontario, agreed to lease an apartment to the family. Ms. Barr recalls the company as being very understanding of the family's situation.

Today, the Syrian family has settled down in North Oakville. They came here with no knowledge of English or how Canadians go about their daily lives.

Today, the family owns and operates a grocery store in North Oakville called Laboon Market. One of their children, a St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic School graduate, is attending the University of Toronto on a scholarship.

As time went on, however, so did the ongoing struggles of people around the globe, most recently Afghanistan.

There has been a refugee crisis in Afghanistan for over 40 years now, through multiple armed conflicts. Last year, the American-led war in Afghanistan officially came to an end. It was punctuated by the Taliban taking over the country and establishing an interim government.

This has led to a dire humanitarian crisis within the country. It is engulfed by widespread famine, political infighting, and economic collapse. On top of all this, the Taliban are reportedly hunting down and assassinating any known US sympathizers and collaborators.

Once again, Ms. Barr and her friends have decided to help a family find safety in Canada.

"We were starting from scratch the first time around," she says. "But now we know how it's done. Why shouldn't we do it again?"

The Afghan family faces direct threats to their safety within their home country. Members of the family were employees of the former government, which the Taliban violently overthrew. In addition, the family are Hazara- an ethnic minority in Afghanistan that bears a long history of persecution at the hands of the Taliban.

The process of their escape is ongoing, and the family is currently in hiding. Ms. Barr and her friends hope to bring them to Canada- to safety- as soon as possible.

For those looking to lend their support to the ongoing refugee crises worldwide, Ms. Barr suggests donating to Maple Grove Church. The outreach wing of this local church has partnered with two other churches to fund the escape and relocation of three Afghan families. Donations can be made through the church's website.