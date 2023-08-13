Oakville woman participates in Miss Universe Canada competition

Supplied by Nneka Eleh

Our very own Nneka Eleh is busy with her last-minute preparations before participating in the Miss Universe Canada competition in Vancouver next week. As the tech professional with a double minor from the University of Waterloo gets her ace card ready to vie for the crown in the 72nd annual pageant on Aug. 19, 2023, Oakville News caught up with her.

The interview has been edited for clarity and length.

ON: Congratulations on getting selected for the competition. What interested you in the world of pageantry in the first place?

NE: My favourite aspect of the competition is the Q&A segment. I have followed it for years and noticed how much effort is required to answer difficult questions confidently and coherently within a short amount of time. Now that I look back, preparing for the competition has helped me step out of my comfort zone and face the world.

ON: Tell us a bit about your childhood and journey to Canada.

NE: I came to Canada as a child but returned to Nigeria to study in an international school for four years. Though I finished high school in Oakville, my formative years close to my roots were well-spent in the residential school, learning about self-independence and how to think for myself. Eventually, adjusting to university life was relatively easy for me while pursuing a minor in Digital Arts Communication and Speech Communication because of my boarding school experience.

ON: Was there a defining moment when you realized you have interests in writing and acting?

NE: Though timid as a child, I always felt comfortable speaking in front of adults and children. And from an early age, my parents motivated me to participate in extracurricular activities. That would encourage me to use my voice in front of the public. I also wrote my first poem in Grade 3 and later relaunched the in-house newspaper at my high school, which drew a lot of attention.

As you see, I received a lot of affirmation through my early years to validate my actions. I was also an avid fan of Hannah Montana, an American teen sitcom. Just witnessing the main character close to my age singing on stage, writing her own songs and acting as well was really inspirational.

ON: Now that you have successful acting and writing careers, do you have specific plans for the future?

NE: I dream of owning a production house one day and creating content to bring back untold stories from the African culture. My content will be instrumental in spreading the rich heritage among the African diaspora worldwide.

ON: About the pageant, how has the process been so far?

NE: Many people have shared that the most difficult part of the pageant is getting your mental faculties in order! I'm learning to find the things I'm good at and amplify them. I realize now that I always had an issue with being seen, and this experience is helping me mature.

The selection process was also unique because during the phone interview, they weren't just judging you based on your looks but on your communication skills, general knowledge and many more. Once I was chosen as a participant, I began practicing walking and interview skills. I'm also getting mentored by a former Miss World Canada winner.

ON: What do you hope to gain with this pageantry?

NE: The pageant's winner will represent Canada at the Miss Universe pageant, and I know the pressure. But for me, this is about making progress and not perfection. I want to show the path for many who are scared to dream or don't know they have this option.