Long term care residents get their sparkle on

Business is brisk this afternoon at Lynn Pike’s jewellery and gift shop. From behind the display, she and her assistant Barbara Warden greet each customer with a smile.

The Forget-Me-Not Gratis Shoppe is a free store that travels to different long-term care centres in Oakville, Burlington and Milton. It’s just like a regular gift store, except everything is free. Today’s giftwares include cozy new lap blankets Warden knitted by hand, colourful scarves, brooches, pendants, earrings, watches, necklaces and bracelets.

It’s a snowy afternoon on Dec. 9, when new resident Gail Ernest, 75, visits the store for the first time. “I haven't been out in ages,” she says. “Something like this is tremendous motivation to get going.” She figures she spent a half-hour browsing before she picked out two sparkling Christmas pins.

Volunteers Lynn Pike (left) and Barbara Warden were working the display at the travelling Forget-Me-Not Gratis Shoppe in the great room of the Burloak Long Term Care Centre December 9. Gail Ernest displays two pins she found at the Forget-Me-Not Gratis Shoppe December 9. Larry Kabelin was selecting gifts for his daughter and daughter-in-law December 9.

Another customer, Larry Kabelin, 82, picked out a string of pearls and a rhinestone-studded watch to give his daughter and daughter-in-law. “They have a nice assortment, so it is a pleasure to go and browse,” Kabelin says. Like all the items that leave Pike’s store, his selections are carefully packaged in small boxes, tissue paper and gift bags.

The store was open for two hours, enough time for dozens of Burloak Long Term Care Centre residents to pass through. The facility houses 139 senior residents who live with dementia, Alzheimer’s and/or other physical limitations. No one has to get bundled for a bus ride or navigate a slippery sidewalk for this shopping experience. Except for the pandemic lockdown, the gift store has been offered once a month at this centre.

Pike runs the outfit with her husband and ten volunteer friends.

The inspiration behind the operation is Pike’s mother, Margaret Edgar, 89, who sits behind the display watching the whole affair with a smile. Edgar lives with Alzheimer’s Disease and moved into the Burloak centre almost seven years ago. She doesn’t speak much anymore, so her daughter explains how it started:

“She loves jewellery,” Pike says. “Every time I would come in and visit her, she kind of pointed to my necklace, and I would put it on her, thinking maybe I would get it back on my next visit.

“Next time I would come in, and I’d see my necklace on one of the other residents. She’s always been the kind of person that if you admire something, she’ll take it off and give it to you.”

“So I thought, these ladies still love pretty things. They love sparkle. They love jewellery. They love shopping!” The idea for the store was hatched.

When Pike approached the recreation staff at her mom's long-term care centre, they were immediately supportive. So was everyone else she told. Friends combed their closets and gifted her bags of costume jewellery and scarves.

Those friends told other friends, and pretty soon, she had enough jewellery donations to run the store not just once but many times a month and at different long-term care centres. “The word kept getting out, and more jewellery kept coming in,” Pike says. “So many people in the community that I’ve never met have donated their pre-loved treasures, or sometimes they even go out and buy me new stuff. It’s been so heartwarming to be part of such an amazing community. People are incredibly generous and kind.”

All the jewellery she receives gets cleaned in an ultrasonic jewellery cleaner and bagged individually to prevent tangling. Before the pandemic, she was able to run the store at one care centre in the morning and drive across town to another one in the afternoon. But now, she quarantines inventory for two weeks after being at one centre before it makes an appearance somewhere else.

“It’s so neat to see the ladies who live together coming down to shop together,” Pike says. “It gives them some dignity back too because they can pick whatever they like, and there’s no one to tell them that’s too expensive or ask, ‘Do you really want that?’ Every time I’ve done the shop, at some moments, I’m almost brought to tears to see the joy on their faces or the gratitude. I absolutely love doing this.”

Nicholas Crepinsek, Recreation Manager at Revera Burloak LTC, says residents love their monthly pop-up store. “It’s very impactful and beneficial,” Crepinsek says. “The residents really benefit and enjoy the experience and the change in the daily routine.”

Pike expects to visit six Halton area long-term care centres this December.

Anyone with extra costume jewellery to contribute can contact Pike at [email protected] or via the supporters' Facebook group. She is always looking for long necklaces that can go over the head easily, elasticized bracelets, and brooches. She currently has an adequate supply of earrings.