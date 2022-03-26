Oakville’s Women’s Giving Collective is granting and growing

× Expand Michael Salem

In the search for a way to give back inclusively while continuously growing and establishing funds for years to come, Oakville’s very own Women’s Giving Collective was established, bringing together like-minded women eager to make a difference now and in the future.

It was created as a space for women to come together and pool their resources, knowledge and desire to help their community, using the giving circle concept to embrace this social way of giving back.

The concept ensures a greater impact, with members pooling their annual contributions to donate more than they’d be able to do on their own and pooling dollars for future years of giving.

The Women’s Giving Collective, stewarded by the Oakville Community Foundation, has three core areas of interest — women in education, support networks and mental health — that are an overarching theme of their meetings.

Members meet three to four times a year where they engage in discussions and take part in learning opportunities to help them make granting decisions.

Now in its fourth year, The Collective has granted $30,000 since inception, having just completed a three-year commitment to Heartache2Hope, a local suicide loss support charity. They are now embarking on a new three-year commitment to the Halton Youth Collective, a collaborative wraparound service that supports youth transitioning out of care.

But the magic comes in knowing that in just three short years, The Collective has also grown a sustainable fund that is now generating additional granting support.

How?

Unique in its model, The Collective takes advantage of The Foundation’s services and splits the members’ annual contributions into two funds: 40% is available to grant in the Flow-Through Fund, while 60% goes into the Endowed Fund. This dual process means the Women’s Giving Collective will continue to be able to support local charities far into the future.

Membership is open to women in all careers, interests and walks of life who are looking to increase philanthropy in their local community and take advantage of the camaraderie and impact that comes with giving back, together.

If you are interested in taking the step to join the Women’s Giving Collective, contact Sarah McPherson at [email protected] or 905-844-3562 x. 302.

