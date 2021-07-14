Oakville YMCA's 2022 Annual Fundraising campaign kickstarts with a hybrid-model Fall event

The YMCA of Oakville plans to launch its 2022 Annual Fundraiser Campaign with a kickstarting event, including a live auction later this Fall. As residents gradually step out of their homes after two-dose vaccinations, some look forward to various in-person experiences. In contrast, others may still be nervous about returning to normal in a post-pandemic world. With this in mind, the YMCA fundraising event will use a hybrid model, allowing the community to attend in-person or virtually.

The fundraising efforts of YMCA, like many other non-profit organizations across the country stand impacted by the global pandemic since last year. The fundraising initiatives remain crucial for the organization to make long-term commitments and secure operational stability. With the main focus on reducing barriers to access the services, the annual campaign will continue to operate with added momentum and modifications as needed.

The event will feature a keynote speaker and conclude with a live auction. “A month before the Kickstarter event, we shall launch an online auction too, which will lead up to the live auction. The online auction will offer a perfect promotion with a 30 day lead to the live event,” said Jeff Mamer, Manager of Philanthropy and Fund Development.

There will also be two online 50-50 raffles in December 2021 and April 2022 to raise funds remotely and safely. 50% of the proceeds in each draw will go to the winner. The remaining 50% of the proceeds will be utilized to ensure everyone in our community has access to vital YMCA community programs and resources that support youth development, healthy living, and social responsibility. YMCA Oakville organized its first-ever online draw, adapting to the pandemic-impacted changes, this summer.