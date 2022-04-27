Youth Week in Oakville is coming May 1-7!

× Expand Town of Oakville Youth Week, Oakville News

Get ready to celebrate National Youth Week in Oakville! The Town of Oakville and community partners are offering seven days of free activities and learning opportunities for youth from May 1 to 7, 2022.

Here is the full list of activities happening across Town, listed day by day. Don't forget to share pictures of you and friends at the events with #OakvilleYouth:

Sunday, May 1

Calling all basketball enthusiasts! Join us on the court for Youth Basketball Clinic with varsity athletes from Sheridan College in this interactive skill development clinic at Oakville Trafalgar Community Centre from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. All skill levels are welcomed. For ages 13-18. (Register online here.)

Monday, May 2

Celebrate Youth week with a Free Youth Basketball Drop-in, refreshments, and then explore the exciting game of Pickleball with some of the Trafalgar Park Older Adult Pickleball enthusiasts at Trafalgar Park Community Centre from 5:30 to 8 p.m. For ages 13-18. Registration not required.

Tuesday, May 3

Come by River Oaks Community Centre for free youth recreational skate, followed by hot chocolate and treats from 3:30 to 5 p.m. For ages 13-18. Registration recommended.

Learn how to leverage LinkedIn for professional networking and career development. In this virtual Zoom session organized by Sheridan College from 6-7 p.m. youth will learn how to create a compelling and professional LinkedIn profile by following simple steps. For ages 14-24. (Register online here.)

Wednesday, May 4

Library Takeover at the Oakville Public Library (OPL) White Oaks Branch takes place from 3 to 4:30 p.m. for ages 11-17. Explore different types of technology, such as 3D printing, create fun crafts, and play games. Registration not required.

Join Sheridan College’s Student Recruitment Advisor Heather Fawcett for Career Exploration. This virtual Microsoft Teams session from 4 to 5 p.m. will include a walk through Sheridan College’s Idea Generator and explores various resources and tools that provide more information on career outcomes and requirements, which can assist youth in finding a career that is the right fit. For ages 14-24. (Register online here.)

Changemaking with the Entrepreneurial Mindset with Sheridan College is a virtual session from 6 to 7 p.m. Changemaking is about taking creative action to solve a problem and about improving living conditions for everyone. The entrepreneurial mindset enables everyone to identify and make the most out of opportunities including creating change. Space is limited. For ages 14-24. (Register online here.)

Enjoy a dip in the Glen Abbey Community Centre pool for free youth swim from 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. Registration recommended.

Drop by the Aquatics Leadership Event at Glen Abbey Community Centre in Community Room C from 7 to 9 p.m. to learn how to become a lifeguard or swim instructor, and how to apply for Aquatics employment opportunities with the Town of Oakville.

Thursday, May 5

Join the Youth Intro to Spin Class at Glen Abbey Community Centre from 4 to 5 p.m. for ages 14-18. Registration not required, however recommended.

Come and join an introductory session of Dungeons and Dragons at the OPL Iroquois Ridge Branch from 4 to 6 p.m. for ages 13-17. (Registration required in advance here.)

Join Nancy White, workshop coordinator from Sheridan Community Employment Services, to learn how to prepare for, and perform well, in job interviews! Ace the Job Interview with Sheridan College is a virtual webex session from 6 to 7 p.m. for ages 14-24 (Register online here.)

Friday, May 6

Come and play video or board games, make a book-related craft, make buttons and more at Library After Hours at the OPL Glen Abbey Branch, 6:15 to 8:15 p.m. for ages 11-17. (Registration required in advance here.)

You can also join us for Youth Night at Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre for ages 11-18. Events include:

Combat Challenge obstacle course from 5 to 7 p.m.

Drop-in youth basketball from 5 to 7:30 p.m.

Food & video games from 5 to 8 p.m.

Printmaking from 6 to 8 p.m.

Danza Corpus introduction to dance from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Oakville Improv Show from 8 to 9 p.m.

Visit oakville.ca for a complete list of all Youth Week activities, including links and details to get involved. Follow @OakvilleYouth on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for more information and a chance to win cool prizes. Please share Youth Week photos using #OakvilleYouth.

A reminder to continue following public health guidance to protect yourself and others, including getting vaccinated for COVID-19 and/or getting your booster shot, staying home if you are sick, and washing or sanitizing your hands frequently.

Halton Region Public Health strongly recommends that Halton residents continue wearing high quality masks in indoor settings where physical distancing may be a challenge.