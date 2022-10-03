Oakvillean wins $100K Lotto Max second prize

× Expand Lotto Max Richard Noronha

Richard Noronha recently found himself $129,754 wealthier after picking up his winnings at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. The Oakvillean won a Lotto Max second prize in the September 2nd draw.

Noronha, who works in the healthcare industry, signed up for a ticket subscription on OLG.ca during the pandemic.

Sipping on his coffee, he noticed that he had an email from OLG. “I logged into my account and saw I won. I was so thankful!"

The first feeling Noronha felt was one of pure joy. Once he found his feet, the 51-year-old father thought about ways he “could be a good stewart of this blessing.

“I am going to make a larger donation to a charity my wife and I support,” he confessed, but not before he treats his family to a nice dinner celebration.

Lotto Max players in Ontario have won over $7.2 billion since 2009, including 93 jackpot wins and 787 Maxmillions prizes, right across the province. Lotto Max is $5 per play and draws take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.