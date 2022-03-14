Oakvillegreen

We’re excited to announce… Oakvillegreen’s Native Plant Sale is back!

Support habitat, wildlife…. and a local environmental group!

We know many share our love of trees and all things green! We’ve appreciated tremendous support of the Native Plant Sale in past years and hope folks will check out our new offers for this Spring.

We’re making it easy and affordable for folks to source native plant material that will thrive, even in clay soil. At the same time, these plants add biodiversity to a backyard, no matter the size, or even on a balcony.

Choose from a wide variety of plant materials including popular ready-to-plant Pollinator Kits in multiple sizes.

New this year, check out our Shady Fern Kit.

Custom sourced and packaged, to provide an easy way to bring beauty and wildlife to your yard.

Order online now until Monday, April 25.

NOTE: Purchased orders for pick-up in Oakville on Saturday, May 7, just in time for Mother’s Day!

A delivery option (within Oakville only) is available for a small fee.

Visit our website Oakvillegreen.org for all of the details, or contact [email protected] if you have questions.

Happy gardening!