Oakvillegreen makes Oakville more livable

Oakvillegreen Conservation Association is a non-partisan environmental charity, operating since 2000. Why does this matter to the town of Oakville (well, besides the climate crisis)? Through community education and local action, the organization's volunteers have helped to protect and restore nature in several ways, including:

Planting native trees to increase urban forest canopy and enhance biodiversity.

Removing invasive plant species to improve ecosystem health.

Offering interactive presentations in Oakville schools and experiential outdoor learning for JK to Grade 12 students - part of the GreenRoots program.

Offering educational workshops, webinars, and nature walks with local experts.

Providing the tools and resources needed so people can naturalize their home landscapes and take action in their community.

In fact, Oakvillegreen runs a popular annual Native Plant Sale that runs in March and April. The online sale makes it easy for people to add pollinators and wildlife habitats to their backyards. They offer Pollinator Kits, native trees and shrubs, and wildflowers, and all adapted to suit Oakville’s climate and conditions. All profits support Oakvillegreen’s charitable programs.

Photo courtesy of Anelia Tichkova

Oakvillegreen strives to make Oakville a living city with enhanced natural diversity, stronger connections between natural areas, and healthier green spaces. It empowers community action by providing the tools, knowledge, and opportunity for individuals to make change happen at a grassroots level. The vision is to create a living Oakville with restored nature and community.

Since 2000, Oakvillegreen's volunteers have:

Planted 36,250 native trees in Oakville neighbourhoods.

Inspired over 30,640 students with interactive environmental programming in Oakville schools.

Created 11,617 sq ft of pollinator habitat in community and home gardens.

Engaged 13,000 volunteers in hands-on action to restore Oakville greenspace.

Oakvillegreen’s programs address today’s critical climate change issues and biodiversity loss, focusing on greenspace protection.

This Fall, the organization was thrilled to get back into action with volunteers, digging in to restore greenspace with families, youth, seniors, corporate groups, and community associations. So far, they have planted 750 trees at 5 events.

Volunteers planted a new meadow at Kingsford Gardens Park, creating pollinator and bird habitat. At Sheridan College's Trafalgar Road campus, volunteers transformed 2 asphalt sites into naturalized gardens under Depave Paradise projects program.

Oakvillegreen has had long-time status as a not-for-profit organization. As a registered Canadian charity, Oakvillegreen will be able to recognize contributions from donors with official charitable tax receipts. Official charitable status means the organization will qualify for a wider range of funding and grants, creating a sustainable and diversified funding model.

This announcement also comes at a time when the organization's work is most critical. In June 2019, the Town of Oakville joined hundreds of municipalities across Canada in declaring a climate emergency. The declaration stressed the need for community action to reduce local greenhouse gas emissions and build resiliency to combat extreme weather.

"Climate change can feel like an overwhelming issue," stated Melanie Rose, Executive Director. "But by protecting and enhancing the environment where we live, we can each make a difference. 'Think global' starts with each of us acting locally. And; this local focus is what makes Oakvillegreen successful."

"With charitable status, Oakvillegreen can put even more resources into fulfilling our mandate - protecting and restoring more local greenspace through community action and delivering hands-on nature education with students and community groups," continued Ms. Rose. "We wish to express our gratitude to our supporters, who have helped us to reach this important milestone."

Oakvillegreen is governed by a Board of Directors, comprising nine individuals from varied backgrounds in Oakville. The pause on public programming due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020 presented an opportunity for the organization to focus on developing our charitable status application, with attention to strategic growth and capacity-building.

In October, Oakvillegreen's Board of Directors has issued the ‘Give Thanks to Nature Challenge.’ Until Oct. 31, the Board will match all individual donations to Oakvillegreen, up to a total of $4,000, allowing donors to double their impact.