Oakvillegreen to continue Green Connections for Adults 55+

The Green Connections program was introduced by Oakvillegreen in the spring of 2021, for Oakvillian adults over the age of 55, to help reduce social isolation with fun, nature-themed events and activities.

The non-partisan environmental charity wants the community to experience the restorative benefits of nature and rub shoulders with horticulturists, nature-lovers, artists, and conservatists.

Anelia Tichkova, Oakvillegreen’s Manager for Community and School Engagement, says the goal was to uplift the vulnerable by “establishing a forum for sharing green ideas, learning new skills, and taking action in the community.”

Oakvillegreen launched the program with the support of Halton Region Community Fund and the New Horizons for Seniors Program.

Margaret Larson, a participant, felt the program gave her “something to look forward to during the dark days of COVID,” and filled her “with the wish to do more, to be more and to help others more.”

Funding for the Green Connections for Adults 55+ program has been renewed till 2023.