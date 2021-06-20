Oakville's Newest Parents- Update

About ten days ago, a pair of Red-Necked Grebes hatched the first of four eggs on their nest on Bronte Creek. It appears that three of the four eggs hatched, and as of last week, they have left the nest and moved on.

One of the Grebettes is swimming quite well, although it does like to hide its head under mom's wing. The two smaller Grebettes remain well hidden on mom's back, at least until food shows up.

As you would expect, as soon as food arrives, everyone is there for a share.

With the fish quickly consumed it is back to swimming and looking around.

The Grebes will be able to stay in the Bronte Creek and Bronte Beach areas with any luck. A reminder that if you do see them, take photos and enjoy their presence but do not disturb them.