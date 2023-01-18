OCF's Classroom launches new programs its fifth year

× Expand Oakville Community Foundation

The Oakville Community Foundation’s Community Classroom Online relaunched archived and new, free interactive videos spanning local arts, culture, heritage and environmental programming for local students.

Chinese New Year & Asian Heritage Month

To start the year, students and teachers are invited to celebrate Chinese New Year with the Halton Region Canadian Chinese Association and the Yuan Yin Group as they tell stories, show examples of Chinese musical instruments, play traditional Chinese music and more! Additional videos will be added in May to recognize Asian Heritage Month.

Black History Month

Next, Community Classroom celebrates Black History Month with a new mini-series, using the recently released Belonging and Racial Identity in Halton. It includes an exploration of steel pan drumming with the Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton and a virtual tour of the Oakville Museum's 'Underground Railroad' exhibit. This programming is available through registration only.

Nation Indigenous History Month & Treaty Day

To recognize Treaty Day on February 28 and later National Indigenous History Month in June, Oakville elementary schools in the Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board can register for a Moccasin Identifier kit. This program aims to help explain the Indigenous relationship to the land. Additional content includes pre-recorded videos by Elder Peter Schuler of the Mississaugas of the Credit as he reflects on First Nations' history and culture.

Sikh Heritage Month

To recognize Sikh Heritage Month in April, Gudeep Pandar will explain a traditional Punjab dance, Bhangra. Pandar is known for posting Banghra dance videos filmed in the beautiful scenery of the Yukon. His video was created exclusively for Community Classroom and will be available through registration on the website.

Past years' pre-recorded favourites availability will continue, including dance workshops, art classes and musical instrument exploration as well as environmental programs. All pre-recorded videos and links for registration are available online.

“We know that interacting with local organizations increases our sense of belonging in our community and that inclusivity and diversity are important to help everyone feel like they belong,” said Frances Pace, Director of Fundholder and Community Engagement.

“Community Classroom supports so many local organizations and continues to offer students the opportunity to experience something fun, educational, local and free. We are so grateful for the continued support and the opportunity to offer these exciting experiences.”

About Community Classroom

Community Classroom was developed in 2018 with the goal of “No Child Left Behind” in Oakville, addressing the unequal access to community programs and local arts, culture, heritage and environmental organizations in the community. The introduction of online learning during the COVID-19 pandemic has allowed Community Classroom to reach even more students.

In April 2020, The Foundation pivoted to online for local classrooms to continue learning through recorded videos and activities. Since then, Community Classroom has been able to reach more students than before.

The Foundation’s goal is to ensure this program is always available as a valued and essential element of community well-being. The Community Classroom Fund is a way to ensure that the 20,000+ students in publicly-funded schools will always have access to this important program. Donate here to support education through arts, culture, heritage and environmental programming.

Community Classroom is made possible by the Oakville Community Foundation with support from the Ontario Trillium Foundation and Sagen.