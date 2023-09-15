OCN works to stamp out hate

Jeff Zhu, Jia Chen, Diao Xu, Huanan Zhang, Yu Long
On Sept. 9, under the Community Safety and Wellbeing Plan and #NoHateInHalton campaign, the Oakville Chinese Network Society (OCN) in partnership with the Halton Regional Police Service, organized the “Get to Know your Neighbor Campaign Against Hate Crime”.
Jeff Zhu, Jia Chen, Diao Xu, Huanan Zhang, Yu Long
The campaign encouraged Oakville residents to get to know one another in their neighbourhoods in order to build a strong, safe Oakville multicultural community.
Jeff Zhu, Jia Chen, Diao Xu, Huanan Zhang, Yu Long
The campaign started at 10 a.m. with a kick-off meeting and volunteer training of the OCN Community Ambassadors at the Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre, 2302 Bridge Road, Oakville.
Jeff Zhu, Jia Chen, Diao Xu, Huanan Zhang, Yu Long
Dignitaries, included Oakville MP Anita Anand, Oakville North-Burlington MP Pam Damoff, and Oakville Mayor Rob Burton attended the kickoff meeting.
Jeff Zhu, Jia Chen, Diao Xu, Huanan Zhang, Yu Long
Oakville North-Burlington MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos joined OCN volunteer teams at the Sixteen Mile Sports Complex and River Oaks Community Centre.
Jeff Zhu, Jia Chen, Diao Xu, Huanan Zhang, Yu Long
According to one of the residents receiving the pamphlet in the campaign: “The volunteers approached me in a friendly and confident manner, introducing the contents of the pamphlet”.
Jeff Zhu, Jia Chen, Diao Xu, Huanan Zhang, Yu Long
A mother of a volunteer also expressed her feedback about the event: “This event has been a great opportunity for children to experience, and as a mother, I have fully played a leading role by setting an example. It’s true companionship, leading by example, and in just an hour, I distributed 50 promotional brochures and interacted with nearly 60 people. Thanks to OCN for giving us this opportunity.”