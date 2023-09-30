Pumpkins, puppies, and youngsters in Downtown Oakville this October

× Expand Paige Cody on Unsplash

The Downtown Oakville Business Improvement Area (BIA) unveiled a series of events that celebrate the essence of fall in collaboration with local businesses this October. Primarily the events focus on Halloween; however, an artisan market will feature the work of 20 talented individuals - perfect for early Christmas shopping.

Downtown Oakville October event highlights

Tails & Treats

Pet owners are encouraged to bring along their furry friends in costume to collect treats from participating establishments in Towne Square on Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event also features unique activities like Doga (dog yoga), complimentary puppuccinos, a pup-up marketplace, and a costume contest. Don't miss this chance to treat your pup and support the Oakville Milton Humane Society in the process.

Urban Pumpkin Patch

Towne Square will transform into an enchanting urban pumpkin patch on October 21 and 22. Perfect for family photos, the event also includes a story session hosted by the Oakville Public Library. Pumpkins will be available for purchase for a minimum donation of $10, with 100% of proceeds supporting the Oakville Milton Humane Society. The patch will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days, with tap-to-pay options available for donations.

Maker’s Market

George Street will transform into the bustling "Maker's Market on October 21 and 22. The street will be closed off to traffic, becoming a pedestrian haven where over 20 local artisans and vendors showcase their unique crafts and goods. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is the perfect shopping opportunity to kick off your Christmas shopping.

Tiny Tots

This much-loved event takes place on Oct. 3. Celebrate Halloween with your tiny bundles of joy from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. in your best costumes. Embark on a trick-or-treat adventure along Lakeshore and adjacent streets, visiting participating merchants who will also be dressed in all Hallows eve garb.