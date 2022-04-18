Ontario honours Oakville resident: Walter Dermott

× Expand W. Dermott Walter Dermott at the ceremony when HMCS HAIDA became the flagship of the Royal Canadian Navy (RCN) on 26 May 2018.

At a ceremony on April 13, 2022, the Ontario government recognized the outstanding contributions of 22 individuals, one from Oakville, with the Ontario Medal for Good Citizenship for 2019 and 2020. This medal is the province’s second-highest award for civilians and is given to those who made a lasting impact in their communities and the province.

Walter Dermott of Oakville, Ontario, has protected the legacy of HMCS HAIDA – “Canada’s Fightingest Warship” – by updating its museum, revitalizing the board, engaging through social media and working with the Royal Canadian Navy to launch HMCS HAIDA as its first flagship. Named after seafaring First Nations people in British Columbia, HMCS HAIDA is preserved as a National Historic Site. Walter Dermott received is a 2020 recipient of the Medal for Good Citizenship.

Mr. Demott fondly remembers his father (a Navy man) taking him to Ontario Place to see HMCS HAIDA. Those visits sparked his curiosity and passion. Later in life, he started as a volunteer giving tours of the ship and eventually became Board Chair in 2011. He now sits on the board as Past Chair

Dermott quickly credited the numerous volunteers who worked with him when asked about his award.

"I was shocked and surprised when I received the call," commented Dermott. "I am completely honoured to support this important cause - her (HMCS HAIDA) legacy as the flagship of the Royal Canadian Navy."

On April 26, 2017, the Governor General of Canada, David Johnston, awarded Walter Dermott the Sovereign's Medal for Volunteers. At that time, Dermott had volunteered for 15 years organizing educational trips for youth in the Royal Canadian Sea Cadets program. The trips strengthened their knowledge of the international cadet corps and helped build skills and knowledge through exchanges with different units.