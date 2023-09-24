Ontario Reaches Tentative Agreement With ETFO Education Workers

× Expand CDC on Unsplash Designated Early Childhood Educators seek new deal with the province

With the Ford government mired in controversy, conflict, ministerial resignations and backtracking, any glimmer of good news is jumped on by the spin doctors behind the curtain at Queen’s Park.

On September 22, Stephen Lecce, minister of education, issued a brief statement announcing a tentative agreement with the 3,500 Elementary Teachers’ Federation of Ontario (ETFO) education workers, essentially early childhood educators, including education support personnel and professional support personnel. The ETFO represents 80,000 teachers and support staff, including education workers.

Lecce said in the release, “From day one, my focus has been keeping kids in class. While we are making progress, we are again urging all remaining teacher unions to come to the table and sign a deal that ensures children benefit from uninterrupted learning for the next three years, with an enhanced focus on strengthening reading, writing, and math skills.”

This follows on the heels of agreements with the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) education workers and the Ontario Council of Educational Workers (OCEW). If the ETFO education workers agree, this will cover 95% of the province's early childhood education workers.

Each of the 76 boards of education across the province deals with different unions covering the same types of workers, making union negotiations challenging. In Halton, 400 education workers belong to the ETFO union. The Halton Local for Designated Early Childhood Educators (DECE) president is Amy Korzack.

“I’m relieved to know that the central bargaining team at ETFO has worked on our behalf to come to a tentative deal that represents what’s on the table,” said Korzack. “I’m excited to review the details and get information sessions going and a ratification vote underway.”

The ratification vote may not be finalized until late October or early November, depending on an agreed deadline between the province and the ETFO bargaining unit.

Korzack noted that the main sticking point in the negotiations (and indeed with all education unions) is the wage freeze that has taken place, exacerbated by the government’s Bill 124, which was passed in 2019 but struck down by a judge with the Ontario Superior Court as unconstitutional last November.

The cap for early childhood education workers has been kept at around $40,000 per year.

Korzack noted, “We are educated professionals. We have college diplomas. Some of our members have university degrees. And we are governed by a college of Early Childhood Educators. Our wages have not kept up with inflation.”

ETFO president Karen Brown, in a news release, stated, “After a prolonged and difficult bargaining process, we are pleased to be able to bring forward a tentative central agreement to our education worker members that addresses their key bargaining goals. We are focused on getting government cuts off the table and on improving members’ working conditions and students’ learning conditions.”