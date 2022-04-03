Ontario Trillium Foundation supports St. Luke's community programs

In May 2021, St. Luke’s Anglican Church (also known as St. Luke’s Anglican Church and Community Centre) received a $79,200 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation’s (OTF) Resilient Communities Fund to help rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

OTF's support has helped St. Luke’s hire two part-time coordinators, provide health and safety training, cover costs for a cleaning consultant, and purchase safety equipment and supplies (including PPE, a heavy-duty fogger, disinfectant jugs, hand sanitizers and gel cartridge refills).

Over the past 10 months of this grant project, St. Luke’s has worked hard to create a safe and inviting environment, providing the community with an improved location to access outreach programs and events.

“This investment by the Ontario Trillium Foundation to help St. Luke’s recover from the impacts of COVID-19 is great news for many in our community,” said Oakville North-Burlington MPP Effie Triantafilopoulos.

“There are many in the community who will benefit from this, and it ensures that the space remains clean, safe, and functional for all."

St. Luke’s is used by a variety of community organizations and individuals for meetings, celebrations, fundraisers and community events. Thanks to the $79,200 grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation, the organization can continue providing this service to the community.

"The impact of this Ontario Trillium Foundation grant cannot be underestimated,” said Garfield Wu, Director of St. Luke’s Anglican Church and Community Centre.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a major effect on our lives. Many of us are facing challenges that can be stressful and overwhelming. This grant has supported our employees and allowed St. Luke’s to continue our weekly Nourishing Neighbours food program, create mental health programs for seniors, manage a volunteer program, and ensure that we provide a safe and clean environment to our community.”

St. Luke’s is committed to offering programs and events that support the social, cultural, recreational and health needs of the wider community that is inclusive and safe for all. If you wish to enquire about using the space for your meeting or hosting an event, please visit the website at https://stlukepalermo.ca/

Ontario Trillium Foundation

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations. Last year, nearly $112M was invested into 1,384 community projects and partnerships to build healthy and vibrant communities and strengthen the impact of Ontario’s non-profit sector. In 2020/21, OTF supported Ontario’s economic recovery by helping non-profit organizations rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

Visit otf.ca to learn more.