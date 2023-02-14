OPL Central Branch re-opens

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Oakville Public Library - Central Branch

There's great news for book lovers: the Central Branch of the Oakville Public Library (OPL) has now re-opened following flooding two weeks ago.

Central Branch has resumed all regular operations as of yesterday, Feb. 13, 2023. The branch was closed on Saturday, February 4 due to a flooding event that impacted public and staff areas of the branch. The total closure for repairs and cleaning lasted a total of nine days.

Customers who were redirected to Woodside Branch for hold pickups will be able to resume their hold pickups and returns at Central Branch starting February 14.

Library material returns, room rental bookings and exam proctoring services have also resumed operation.

An OPL spokesperson says the Water Street entrance return drop box is still closed. Customers can return library materials inside the branch or at the Navy Street entrance return drop box.

Visitors to the branch will not have access to the Administration Reception area on the first floor. Please redirect any inquiries to the Service Desks on the Adult or Children floors.

