Morning Movers, weekly in-person library storytime for preschoolers

This summer, Oakville Public Library (OPL) offers its first in-person program for preschoolers as life inches back to normal.

As the program is rightly named, Morning Movers allows children aged 0-5 to enjoy fun-filled moments with peers in a green space near any of the library branches at the beginning of the day. The program is designed in a way that the little ones can warm up and move their bodies. The library staff meet the families at a local park and entertain the children with stories, dancing, rhymes and games. Children can bring their shakers, scarves or rattles and even a beach towel or blanket to sit on and relax. OPL advises parents to use sunscreen and hats to beat the heat.

Since the beginning of the pandemic in Mar 2020, our town library has continued to offer pre-recorded videos and live streaming of Family storytime on their social media channels. Young children also had the option to join virtual Early Literacy Storytime. “We tried our best. Yet, we completely understand that virtual programs do not work for young children who need social connections. That is why we prioritized reopening the library programs geared towards this age group,” Danika Bernard, Program Development Manager at OPL, shared.

Each branch offers Morning Movers few times a month. Residents can register for this program on the library website. Due to Covid protocols, the library limits participation to five households with a maximum of four people from each family. Though the program is delivered outdoors, parents and caregivers must stay on-site during the program.

The in-person programs offered by OPL meet provincial health guidelines, including masking requirements, lower ratios and capacity, mandatory health screening and encouraging physical distancing. OPL also designed its policies in consultation with the Town of Oakville.

Danica Bernard of OPL also mentioned that the response to Morning Movers has been overwhelming and encourages parents to register on time because the spots keep filling up fast. “I am so relieved that OPL offers this in-person storytime. My 4-year-old son gets so excited when he sees other similar-aged children. We love this activity,” a happy Mom commented.

OPL also is offering an additional in-person outdoor preschool program called the Art of Story Time in Gairloch Gardens. This program offered in partnership with Oakville Galleries started in July and will continue till Aug 31. Children engage in an art activity while using the beauty of sculpture and the garden as their inspiration. It is also a part of OPL’s 2021 Summer Reading Challenge program.