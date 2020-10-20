Oakville Public Library Permanently Eliminates All Overdue Fines

The Oakville Public Library (OPL) board has voted unanimously to move to a permanent fine-free model, beginning with all new materials borrowed as of today, Tuesday October 20, 2020.

The new policy is an extension of the existing policy introduced in 2019 for "the permanent elimination of overdue fines on children’s materials and OPL's COVID community response to eliminate fines since the start of the pandemic." Today's announcement comes as part of Ontario Public Library Week from now until Sunday.

OPL says "Overdue fines create negative experiences for customers and staff, and discourage people and families from using the Library. This Library Board-driven initiative will support barrier-free access to literacy for all and help fulfill OPL’s values, providing access to resources for information and recreation as well as offering a welcoming and supportive environment."

The library says this move also follows an industry trend of Canadian libraries adopting fine-free models. All libraries in Edmonton, Calgary and the entire province of Nova Scotia have gone fine-free in the last two years with great success.

“We’re excited to offer this change to a fine-free model at OPL, and believe this new policy will provide members of the Oakville community with improved access to our physical materials, regardless of their background or socioeconomic status,” says Councillor Jeff Knoll, Chair of OPL’s Library Board of Directors.

“We know that overdue fines disproportionately impact the vulnerable in our community and we know that there are people reluctant to use Library services or have simply stopped coming due to fines.”

Overdue fines (also known as late fees) accumulate on all library materials that are not returned on or before their due date. These include print materials, audio-visual materials, technology (Wi-Fi Hotspots, laptops, etc.), Tinker Toys, sports lending equipment, or other kits.

The new policy, however, does not apply to fees related to lost or damaged items, holds expired, referral fees, or any administrative fees. OPL says "Historically, libraries operating in a fine-free model are shown to increase their circulation, increase usage amongst lapsed and non-users of the library, and enhanced goodwill amongst existing customers."

To ensure borrowed items are still returned in a timely fashion, OPL will start implementing a limit of two overdue items per account. Library accounts with more than two overdue library items will be prevented from borrowing more physical materials until the overdue materials are renewed or returned.

"Overdue fines in this category represent a small percentage of the library’s operating budget," according to OPL. "Eliminating these types of fines aligns with OPL’s strategic priorities and will not have a significant impact on their overall budget.

