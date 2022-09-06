OPL summer program gets free books into more hands

Oakville Public Library

Throughout this summer, the Oakville Public Library (OPL) partnered with the Bronte Business Improvement Association (BIA) to secure a Healthy Communities federal grant.

That money funded a staffed book bike stationed at Bronte Heritage Waterfront Park as part of Library on the Go.

The goal of the summer program was to give free books to everyone interested in doing some reading - even those without library cards.

"It was important to us that the OPL Book Bike at Bronte Heritage Park was as accessible as possible," said Tara Wong, Chief Executive Officer of OPL. "For that reason, we chose to stock it with our Friendly Finds books which residents are free to take and enjoy."

"The OPL Book Bike program was about encouraging literacy and OPL loves nothing more than getting books in the hands of residents."

The book bike program was so successful that OPL is planning to expand the program next summer to include more bikes peddling to more parks distributing both books and programing.

The dearth of library services in the Bronte Village area means that residents have to use the Woodside Branch at 1274 Rebecca Street, or self-serve Express Holds Lockers and Browse and Borrow kiosks at Queen Elizabeth Park Community and Cultural Centre at 2320 Bridge Road in Oakville.

According to Wong, every ten years the library system, along with parks and recreation, hire a consultant to do an analysis of the current system. Regional growth, branch use, services, and off-site programming are considered to ensure the needs of Oakville residents are met.

OPL will be putting out a request for proposal (RFP) in September. The process will include public consultations as well as the collection of data.

Public consultations are expected to take place during the winter of 2023. Residents will have the opportunity to provide input on library locations, programs, and services.

Consultations will be offered through an online survey, resident meetings, as well as meetings with the BIA and other community partners.

A first report expected in June/July 2023 will be followed with a final report to be shared with the library board and city council in September 2023. That report will influence the next decade of OPL planning and decision making.