Healthy food access continues after KSM receives the OTF grant

Kerr Street Mission

In 2021, Kerr Street Community Services (also known as Kerr Street Mission) received an $80,000 Resilient Communities Fund grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) to relaunch and improve an impactful fresh produce program that was suspended by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Halton Fresh Food box, a program that connected local communities with Halton-grown local produce, was initially unable to continue its programming following the onset of COVID-19.

Kerr Street Mission, with the aid of the Resilient Communities Fund grant from OTF, was able to restart the program, ensure that it could continue under public health guidelines, and offer a greater variety of produce.

"This government grant is an important investment not only in the health and well-being of the people in our community," said Oakville MPP Stephen Crawford, "but it also helps local produce growers as our economy recovers from the challenges of pandemic."

The Fresh Food Box for Halton program aims to provide healthy food for all in Halton by equipping local community groups to respond to food insecurity within their own neighbourhoods.

New Canadians, seniors and those living on limited incomes can struggle to access affordable, healthy food and conventional community food insecurity programs are often unable to provide a regular source of fresh produce. The Fresh Food boxes are delivered to partner sites twice a month and include a variety of high quality, local and affordable produce.

Each box also includes a recipe created by a nutritionist to provide education to clients using the various fresh items in the boxes such as kale, brussels sprouts and blueberries.

Thanks to the grant from Ontario Trillium Foundation, Kerr Street Mission has successfully remade this program and expanded both the frequency that the boxes are delivered and the variety of produce. Since the program’s relaunch in July 2020, over 1500 fresh food boxes have been distributed through the support of almost 13 community partner distribution sites.

"I am thankful that Kerr Street Mission has been able to step in and continue to provide Fresh Food Boxes in Halton," said Gary O’Neill, Executive Director of Kerr Street Mission. "We feel very strongly that produce has to be a part of the Food Security System. Fruits and vegetables are an important part of a healthy diet."

"Over the last number of years, the connection to eating fruits and vegetables and better mental health has become much clearer. For community members that are struggling to make ends meet, it is that much more important they have access to healthy food as the constant worry and stress of finances has a negative impact on mental wellbeing."

"So, thank you to Ontario Trillium Foundation for supporting the Fresh Food Box program and helping us provide for our community.”

Kerr Street Mission is a community organization that reaches out to those in need and distress in Kerr Village, Oakville. For 25 years, KSM has provided for the community through numerous initiatives including a food bank, afterschool program, and youth programs. You can find more information about Kerr Street Mission’s programs at kerrstreet.com.

More information about becoming a partner with Fresh Food Box for Halton is available at freshfoodboxfh.com.

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) is an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations. Last year, nearly $112M was invested into 1,384 community projects and partnerships to build healthy and vibrant communities and strengthen the impact of Ontario’s non‐profit sector.

In 2020/21, OTF supported Ontario’s economic recovery by helping non‐profit organizations rebuild and recover from the impacts of COVID‐19. Visit otf.ca to learn more.