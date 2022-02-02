OTF helps Oakville Community Foundation’s Community Classroom move online

× Expand Kevin Sousa

In 2018, the Oakville Community Foundation received a three-year, $222,100 Grow grant from the Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF) to expand its Community Classroom program, which provides free local arts, culture and heritage programming to students in publicly-funded schools. With the support of this grant, the Oakville Community Foundation relaunched Community Classroom Online this January with brand new interactive videos and live-streamed events.

“Our government is delighted to make this investment in the Oakville Community Foundation’s Community Classroom,” said Oakville MPP Stephen Crawford, “as providing high-quality online programming to our youth is so important during these challenging days.”

Funding from OTF allowed the Oakville Community Foundation to support more than a dozen community organizations involved in Community Classroom, enabling them to provide innovative online programming at no charge to teachers and students.

This February, live-stream and online programming will include specialized learning opportunities for Black History Month.

Canadian Caribbean Association of Halton will present an online pre-recorded steel-pan demonstration and mini concert for students of all ages.

Oakville Museum will host a live-stream presentation to help Grade 6 students explore the Underground Railroad and how Oakville Harbour played a significant role in the journey to Canada for many freedom-seekers.

Community Classroom Online will also offer Indigenous-focused programs this February. Inuk singer/songwriter and Officer of the Order of Canada Susan Aglukark will live stream Nomad - Correcting the Narrative, a 60-minute multimedia presentation on Canadian Inuit history. This live presentation takes place on Feb. 9 for grades 5-8 and Feb. 10 for grades 9-12.

“We feel so fortunate to be the recipient of this grant from OTF as it has allowed us to support local arts, culture and heritage partners while also providing local learning opportunities for our students,” said Frances Pace, Director of Fundholder and Community Engagement. “Through a shift to Community Classroom Online we have continued to educate our community, celebrate diversity and ensure free, accessible and much-needed programming for local students during these difficult times.”

Programming is available on the Community Classroom Online webpage. Teachers can book live-streams through the teacher site.

If you are interested in supporting Community Classroom, you can donate through theocf.org.