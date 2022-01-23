The other side of Oakville

× Expand Mumin Mian Kerr Village

What comes to mind when one thinks of the town of Oakville? The images that arise are usually of wealth, luxury, and privilege. Often touted as one of Canada's wealthiest municipalities, new residents are attracted by the air of prestige that emanates through its neighbourhoods, from custom mansions lining the lakefront to designer condominiums that seem to constantly spring up from its earth.

Yet there is a side to this town that receives little attention. Behind its gilded visage lie many low-income communities, populated by residents who are far removed from the wealth and security of Oakville we all know. The ongoing pandemic has only intensified the struggles of these Oakvilliens.

× Expand Mumin Mian A man peers through the window of a thrift store

× Expand Mumin Mian A woman unloads product outside a convenience store

However, many members of this community also spend their lives in service of those less fortunate. In Kerr Village, for example, several charitable organizations run various programs to create a supportive network around the community. I spent time with members of one such organization, called Frontline Outreach.

On Thursday morning, I arrived at 484 Kerr Street, which I had learned operated a weekly community kitchen. I was greeted by Phil Carver, director of one of the many programs that Frontline Outreach offers, called Healing Wheelz.

"They call me the bike guy," Phil told me with a smile, "though I try not to be known as that."

Phil's program provides underprivileged children with bicycles and the necessary training to maintain and repair their new bikes.

Perhaps he avoids the nickname because it represents only a fraction of what he is responsible for.

Phil's outreach journey began with his challenges.

"I grew up relatively well. I didn't want for much", he said, "But I struggled with addiction."

However, he confronted his demons and decided to make a change. He got clean. As part of his recovery process, he began volunteering at many charitable organizations. Eventually, he started running his programs, supporting those dealing with addiction and mental health-related issues.

× Expand Mumin Mian Phil Carver

Then, eight years ago, he was tapped to lead The Father's House, Frontline Outreach's program for addiction and mental health support. He was brought in to run the program by Ron Shantz, the CEO of Frontline Outreach.

"Ron is the father of all of this," said Phil. "All these outreach programs and organizations go back to Ron."

It is worth noting that Ron Shantz was the founding Executive Director of Kerr Street Ministries, now known as Kerr Street Mission, one of Oakville's largest and far-reaching charitable organizations.

At the Father's House, Phil set up a coffeehouse-style environment where individuals from all walks of life could come together and share their experiences with addiction and mental health.

"We welcome everyone," said Phil, "regardless if you show up on foot, on a bike, or in a luxury sedan."

He noted that the program often attracted loners and stragglers with little to no social support system. Then, a magical thing would happen. These loners and stragglers would bond with each other through their shared lived experiences and form a solid social circle of their own. Gradually, it became unfit to call them loners any longer.

Phil noted that Kerr Village has been emblematic of Oakville's hidden, underrepresented side. He has identified many recurring issues within the community, most notably drug abuse.

"Fentanyl is a big problem here," he told me. "Once, within the span of fifteen days, we lost eight people to drug-related death."

He was also quick to add that the pandemic has only exacerbated the community's struggles.

"A lot of these guys harbour a fear or mistrust of the government," he said. "With all these lockdowns, restrictions, and vaccines, it's made it harder for them to get the support they need."

Yet, Phil has also witnessed triumphant stories of success.

The first child he ever helped through the Healing Wheelz program, who was twelve years old, took Phil's skills and is now a certified bicycle mechanic. However, Phil stresses that passing on a skill is less important than passing on the spirit of outreach.

"I'm always encouraging everyone I work with to pay it forward, anyway they can."

× Expand Mumin Mian The Healing Wheelz storeroom of bicycles

With ongoing commercial and residential developments in Kerr Village, historically a low-income community, Phil is wary of the ever-increasing rent rates. Despite this, he welcomes the development.

"Come to Kerr Village," he tells the public. "Enjoy it. But give back. Become involved in the community, and don't forget about the people who already live here".

I then sat down with Kelly Luscombe, who runs the community kitchen for Frontline Outreach. The weekly program, called More than a Meal, evolved out of Kelly's active engagement in community support.

A year ago, she volunteered for Frontline while cooking meals in her own home and distributing them amongst the homeless of Halton Region and Hamilton. When Frontline administrators learned of her efforts, they invited her to operate out of their own space.

What was initially meant to be a temporary three-month program is now one of the core programs that Frontline offers, feeding over two hundred people each week.

× Expand Mumin Mian Kelly Luscombe

"We get a lot of single mothers; it's their takeout for the week," Kelly told me. "Once a week, they don't have to worry about grocery or cooking."

Many seniors lacking a social support system are also regular users of the program.

A small group of volunteers prepares the food, packages it up, then hands it off to a team of drivers who deliver it to the doorsteps of those in need. Often, some hungry folks will wait on the bench outside the building- Phil keeps an eye on the door and regularly brings up care packages for those waiting.

Each meal is accompanied by an encouraging card, created and donated by students from schools across Oakville, and a baked good, donated by members of the community.

× Expand Mumin Mian Kelly Luscombe and two volunteers prepare food

× Expand Mumin Mian Volunteers package food

× Expand Mumin Mian Two volunteers prepare food

As Kelly and I were speaking, one of the volunteers, named Marlene, approached me with a message to the people of Oakville.

"There needs to be a wake-up call," she said. "So many people are suffering in this town, and it seems as if nobody knows about it."

The two women then stressed to me what they believe is the solution to the community's woes.

"The people who come and volunteer here build strong friendships. This spirit of friendship and togetherness is what fosters the drive to give back, and ultimately is what is needed for this community to prosper as a whole".

With that, Kelly informed me on ways others can contribute to the town's well-being and its less fortunate residents.

"We can always use volunteers to help with packaging food and cleaning up," she said. "You can contact me at [email protected] or drop-in from 9:00 am-1:30 pm on Thursday mornings."

She also informed me of the Coldest Night of the Year, an upcoming charity walk that Frontline Outreach participates in. The event is looking for individual participation and corporate sponsorship, such as that provided by Paradise Chicken. This local restaurant donates all the food containers to More than a Meal, saving up thousands in grant money.

For those looking to participate or donate in the walk, Kelly encourages a visit to the event website for more information.

After Kelly and I wrapped up our conversation, I decided to walk down Kerr Street, observing the sights and sounds with a fresh perspective.

I reminisced on my own lived experience growing up in Oakville. It was not without its challenges. But what life is?

I am fortunate to have a roof over my head, food to eat, and the opportunity to listen to others' stories and write about them.

Meeting the people who wake up every day and selflessly support others made me think about my responsibility towards the place in which I live.

Like the ladies of the program told me, the spirit of togetherness will drive this community to prosper. All it takes is a little effort.