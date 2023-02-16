Our Kids Network to offer free online course on Truth and Reconciliation in Canada

× Expand Tandem X Visuals on Unsplash

As part of their Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation initiatives, local organization Our Kids Network (OKN) has announced they are offering the course "4 Seasons of Reconciliation" to anyone who would like to register.

The course is free, self-paced, and offered online. Most people spend two to three hours completing the course's ten modules, comprised of multi-media. Material includes 4K videos, readings, quizzes, and a certificate of completion.

Well known Canadian Indigenous issues experts and champions contribute to the content, sharing compelling perspectives and stories.

Indigenous Strategy Manager Angela Bellegarde explains that the 4 Seasons course provides foundational learning that was missing from the educational experience of generations of Canadians.

"The course provides basic knowledge of Truth and Reconciliation, including the legacy and lasting trauma of Residential Schools," says Bellegarde.

"It’s eye-opening – even shocking – for most people, because so much of the Indigenous experience is still unknown or only recently being heard in meaningful ways. Tools like the 4 Seasons course help us take important steps toward all Canadians having shared knowledge of the Truth."

OKN is a Halton-wide partnership of agencies and organizations serving children, youth, and families. They work on many programs in support of organizations throughout Halton, including Oakville.

Free registration for the course can be done online here.

Our Kids Network Children in pow wow dress

The course is available until May 2023

OKN has offered the 4 Seasons course since October 2021, with early efforts focused on encouraging participation by Halton professionals who work with children, youth, and families. The opportunity to register via OKN will end sometime in May 2023.

Bellegarde is encouraging people across Halton and beyond to take advantage of the program, noting that OKN’s goal is to have 1,000 people complete the course by May.

"The 4 Seasons course is one way we’re improving Indigenous literacy in our community," she said. "But our work doesn’t stop there. Overall, when we better understand the culture, context, valuable contributions, and rights of Indigenous people, and intentionally include their voices, we develop deeper relationships and create change that matters."

OKN has been acting on feedback from people who take the 4 Seasons course to plan further activities. They have already hosted workshops on topics that people want to explore further, such as the lands and treaties of Halton Region.

A strategy based on connection

OKN’s Executive Director Elisabeth Wells spoke about the network’s wider commitment to Truth and Reconciliation and the Our Kids Network Indigenous Reconciliation Initiative Strategic Plan.

"The overall theme of our strategic plan is Connecting," explains Wells. "As an organization made up of more than 80 member organizations, all of us caring citizens committed to a better Canada, Our Kids Network is in a unique position to show leadership in Truth and Reconciliation activities."

She continues, "Collaboration is the foundation of everything we do. We can have a wide impact, supporting Halton organizations as they embed Indigenous knowledge and perspectives in their work and become leaders in their own circles."

Wells noted that OKN's work in this area is informed by the Calls to Action developed by Canada’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission. The 94 Calls to Action are designed to redress the legacy of Residential Schools and advance the process of Canadian Reconciliation.

Bellegarde added a reminder that learning the Truth is the responsibility of all Canadians, and that Truth must come before action.

"Reconciliation is among the top issues that will define this time in our country’s history,” she said. “Your grandchildren will ask you what you did to seek out Indigenous perspectives on Canada’s past, and how you helped move Truth and Reconciliation forward."

Our Kids Network is online at ourkidsnetwork.ca.