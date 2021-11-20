Outstanding Volunteers: Linda Lightfoot, Matthew Aslett, and Vimla Marinez de Hoz

The Community Spirit Individual Volunteer Award recognizes an individual who has made an outstanding volunteer contribution towards improving the well-being of Oakville residents of any age group.

Linda Lightfoot, Matthew Aslett and Vimla Marinez de Hoz are the Community Spirit Individual Volunteer Award recipients sponsored by Budd"s Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC.

Linda Lightfoot

Linda is a cornerstone in the Oakwood Public School community. Beginning her day organizing the Oakwood Breakfast Program, Linda helps to ensure that students have a balanced nutritious meal. She always takes time to celebrate their milestones, be it a birthday or an achievement.

Oakwood staff and students also benefit from her tireless efforts overseeing the many other volunteers who help her prepare and serve salad bars, as well as the students who help her fill and distribute snack bins. Linda has also been an integral part of many School Council projects that bring the entire Oakwood community together.

Her passion for making Oakwood a place where all are fed and welcomed is why she is beloved, admired and respected by parents, students, staff, and community members alike.

Linda Lightfoot has turned the breakfast program into a place where tummies are filled, friendships are formed, and differences are celebrated.

Matthew Aslett

Town of Oakville Matthew Aslett Individual Award Winner

Matthew has made a positive difference in Oakville by devoting countless hours and coaching numerous students at several different school communities.

He has coached students in Grades 5 to 8, where he formed personalized development plans to improve student technical, tactical, mental, and emotional capabilities. In total, he has volunteered over 1,000+ hours during this time and has been integral to the program's growth.

Collaborating with principals at different schools, Matthew coordinates tournaments to encourage student learning outside the classroom. Matthew demonstrates spirit through his willingness to enthusiastically support young girls and boys in their growth as student-athletes.

Matthew Aslett's positivity, guidance, and leadership have encouraged students to become match officials, coaches, peer mentors, and players to grow the local community further.

Vimla Marinez de Hoz

Vimla embodies a dedicated and committed person in the community and at her workplace. She has always put the needs and well-being of others before her own. Her actions are guided by a profound sense of community and social justice.

She started her volunteer journey driving for Halton Children's Aid. She continued her volunteerism at Helping Hands, Salvation Army Food Drive, World Day of Prayer, and the Halton Breakfast Program providing, preparing, and offering meals for the Kerr Street Mission.

Vimla Marinez de Hoz is always the first to raise her hand when an opportunity arises to do any activity that brings the community together or provides support to any person or family in need.