Overwhelming support for Oakville's Muslim community in Oakville

Individuals and organizations across Oakville continue to condemn the terrorist act when a motorist killed three generations of a Muslim family and left the youngest child orphaned in London, Ontario on June 6. Our community mourns the loss while grappling with Islamophobia that triggered the attack. Religious organizations, political leaders and residents demonstrated unprecedented love and support to the Muslim community, who form a significant part of the town's population.

The grieving residents from different neighbourhoods joined a vigil organized in memory of the deceased family at Oakville Public Library-Central Branch on June 9. According to

Vishal Kapoor Residents show overwhelming support at the vigil organized in the Central branch, Oakville library

Shahab Khan, an attendee and community activist from North Oakville, youth played a huge role in the vigil. “I am proud to see that our future in Oakville is in good hands,” he affirmed.

Mayor Rob Burton, Oakville MPP Stephen Crawford, Milton MP Adam van Koeverden, and several town councillors attended the vigil.

Before the vigil, Mayor Rob Burton stated on social media that the flags at Town of Oakville facilities would remain lowered until Thursday morning. He had also emphasized, “In Oakville, we stand in solidarity with our Muslim community and support the inclusive, diverse and equitable community we are all working for.”

Meanwhile, several residents reported hate videos with anti-Muslim sentiments to the Halton Regional Police. After a preliminary investigation, Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) confirmed that these recordings did not occur in Halton and referred these reports to the Ontario Provincial Police.

HRPS also reassured that “Hate and division have no place in Halton and we are committed to fully investigating these incidents and identifying the individual(s) responsible.” Halton Police urged the Muslim community to seek support from @NaseehaHelpline (Muslim Youth Helpline) and @NISAHelpline (Muslim Women's Helpline). Chief Steve Tanner, Halton Regional Police Service, emphasized on social media that the Halton Regional Police stands with the Muslim community and “with all citizens united against hate and any form of discrimination or racism. We are here for you. Hate has no place and will not be tolerated.”

There has been an outpouring of support at Al Falah Islamic School in Oakville. Kulsoom Danish, the Principal, maintained that the students are feeling safe. She hoped such unfortunate incidents would not dampen their spirits. “As per the age and understanding of the students, the teachers have addressed the issue. They have highlighted the importance of inclusivity, respect for diversity and love for oneself,” she added.

Bahaa Amir, President of Halton Islamic Association (HIA), urged Muslim community members “not to get scared by such cowardly action.” He requested that people of Islamic faith continue to be vigilant and added that Halton Regional Police had assured increased surveillance in areas with dense Muslim populations.

Similar to the thoughts of HIA President, Mian Abubaqr, a political leader, community activist and President of the Canadian Pakistani Association of Halton, vocalized, “I am concerned for the safety of many and my own.” He also maintained that serious measures need to be taken to stop Islamophobia. We need to educate people and bring awareness. “Community leaders of non-Muslim faith need to step in. The media and the policymakers should play a significant role to bring in the change. This incident is an eye-opener, calling for correction at every level.”

Oakville's Muslim residents continue to receive overwhelming support from the larger

Shagufta Khan A Muslim family receives flowers and a hand-written note from her non-Muslim neighbors.

community in the wake of this tragedy. Though many Muslims are scared and shocked, they believe our town is the flagbearer of respect and inclusivity. In one of the many heart-warming instances, Shagufta Khan was visited by a few of her non-Muslim neighbours, whom she had never met before. They brought a flower bouquet and a hand-written note for the family, who had moved to this town last year. A mom of two children, Shagufta exclaimed, “What these people with hearts of gold did to us will forever be etched into our hearts.”