Pandemic puppies- increased rates of pet adoption and surrender at the Humane Society

× Expand Mumin Mian A black dog stands proudly while facing the photographer, casting a strong figure against the white snow.

T​he COVID-19 pandemic forced governments to declare states of emergency and mandate lockdowns around the world. These lockdowns were for the greater good, in the interest of preserving and protecting public health. However, they carried with them significant repercussions in other areas of social life.

O​ver the past two years, lockdowns and social distancing policies have ushered in an era of increased loneliness and isolation. To cope with the challenges of this overnight, radical change, many Canadians have seen adopting a pet as a way to bring some social warmth into their homes.

I​n fact, adoption rates at the Oakville and Milton Humane Society have gone through the roof.

S​tephanie Aleksich, Customer Care Manager at the OMHS, said that "As soon as we put an animal up for adoption, they are gone just as quick. We thought that once things were gradually going back to normal, the adoption rates would slow down. They haven't".

× Expand Mumin Mian Two furry friends peer out from inside a car

A​dopting a pet can certainly be a great way to cope with isolation. There is no bond quite like the one a person forges with their trusty, furry companion.

H​owever, it can be just as easy to underestimate the effort- and expense- it takes to properly care for an animal.

T​he OMHS has also seen an increase in animal surrendering rates- people giving up pets to the shelter.

M​s. Aleksich says that people surrender pets for a variety of reasons. Often, the animals were privately obtained through a breeder, or from a classifieds website such as Kijiji or Craigslist. These animals sometimes have behavioural or medical issues that went unnoticed- or unspoken- at the time of purchase. Unwilling to bear the time and money investment of caring for them, the new owners give them up to the shelter.

× Expand Mumin Mian A curious dog

A​nother issue that often arises- especially during the pandemic- is that of improper socialization. Pets, particularly dogs, need to be socialized, with humans and other animals, in order to lead healthy lives. During periods of social distancing, this has proved to be difficult for new animal owners.

× Expand Mumin Mian A curious canine peeks out from underneath the barriers of a tennis court in Oakville.

T​hankfully, the OMHS employs a professional dog trainer, as well as registered veterinary technicians, to deal with behavioural and medical challenges.

M​s. Aleksich does note that the cost of providing this care is increasing daily. "To anyone who wants to make an immediate impact on the life of an animal, please consider donating at omhs.ca/donate", she said.

× Expand Mumin Mian An owner and their dog out for a walk, mirroring each other’s stride

S​he also provides advice to prospective adopters, eager to bring an animal into their care.

"​Do your research before obtaining a pet. Make sure you are ready, personally and financially, for the responsibilities of owning a pet", she said. "Also, be realistic about your lifestyle and energy level. If you're a couch potato, don't adopt a pet who needs lots of exercise".

S​he also noted the importance of planning ahead, as a household, to accommodate the furry new family member. "If you plan to get married or have children, will your pet still receive the care and love they need and deserve?", she asked.

A​s restrictions begin to be pulled back, and the community regains a sense of normalcy, the social lives of Oakville residents will regain their lost agency. The four-legged friends that helped citizens through lonelier times, however, remain in need of proper care. They are, like humans, social creatures.