Parking ban around Oakville's lakeside parks

The town plans to ban parking on streets around Oakville’s popular lakeside parks for the second summer in a row.

Town council has approved a bylaw that will allow special no parking zones on streets near parks like Coronation and Bronte Beach, with increased fines of $100 for violators.

The measure is intended to “stop the spread of COVID-19 by limiting the number of vehicles parking, thereby limiting the number of patrons at specific locations,” according to a staff report presented to council on April 26.

No parking zones will be posted, prohibiting parking from May 15 to Sept. 15 on the designated streets.

According to the staff report, parking permits will be available to residents in these areas to accommodate temporary parking needs.

“Areas will be selected based on experience from 2020, with initial locations being adjacent to Coronation Park and Bronte Beach Park,” says the staff report. “Other areas may be considered as issues emerge.”

In those instances, the staff report says, a consultation will be undertaken with area residents and ward councillors to confirm support.