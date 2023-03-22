2023 patio season begins May 1

× Expand Bronte Village BIA Couples eating on the Plank's Patio

The town of Oakville has announced their plans to bolster outdoor dining at restaurants, cafes and bars for the upcoming 2023 patio season.

Patio season will begin this year on Monday, May 1, 2023, continuing some of the temporary measures in place since summer 2020. Patio permit applications are now available with the town and council has voted to wave application fees for 2023.

"Interested businesses," according to town staff, "will be required to obtain a permit in order to set up patio dining or sell merchandise on sidewalks, on-street parking spaces, and on private lands within parking spaces, walkways and landscaped areas."

The town says these programs and measures will "support local businesses and add vibrancy to Oakville’s commercial districts."

This temporary patio program will encompass patios, bistros and merchandising on public and private lands from May 1 to November 1, 2023.

But that's not all: while the patio program to date has been "a pilot initiative to assist businesses and promote a thriving patio community," town staff say they are currently working to develop a permanent seasonal patio program for launch in 2024.

According to a press release, "Stakeholder consultation is expected to begin in mid-2023 with a final report to be brought to Council this fall."

Mayor Rob Burton says council is "excited to bring back the popular patio program that makes our streets and shopping areas more vibrant with many outdoor dining opportunities."

"We know our community will make the most of the season and continue to support local eating and drinking establishments and enjoy our town."

How to participate

Information on how to apply for a patio permit, the online forms and other details are available on the town's Patio Applications webpage on oakville.ca. The town is now accepting completed application forms.

For support or guidance with forms, email patios@oakville.ca.

New in 2023, safety barriers are required for all patios located within on-street parking spaces, in accordance with the Ontario Traffic Council’s recommendations. As this is a new measure, the town will supply and install safety barriers for approved patios during the 2023 season.