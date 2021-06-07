Pests in Oakville: What to look out for this summer

For many Canadians, summer is the best season of all. School is out, and the weather is perfect for outdoor activities. But just as we enjoy the summer, so do pests. Oakville homes are prone to having insects and wildlife in the summertime. This article will list the most common pests in Oakville and what you can do to keep them from spoiling your summer. Keeping pests under control will help prevent damages to your property while keeping your family safe.

Rodents

Rats and mice are very common in the GTA. Like us, they hope to beat the heat by getting inside our air-conditioned homes. Rats build tunnels underground that reach into the foundation, where they mayfind an opening into the basement. Mice will squeeze through wall vents and other small openings onthe exterior. Be sure to keep your doors closed and act fast if you see any signs of rodents. Keep your indoor and outdoor spaces clean. If there are rats in your area, call a local exterminator and have bait stations installed on the perimeter of your home. This will suppress the rodent population.

Ants

Ants are a nuisance to most Oakville residents. They seem to appear out of nowhere and multiply rapidly, which can make them very difficult to get rid of. Pavement ants are the most common and take shelter under floorboards, porches, and concrete surfaces. While ants will not cause any direct harm, they do risk damaging the home. Carpenter ants in particular will drill through wooden structures. Avoid leaving any food out to reduce your risk of getting ants.

Wasps

Wasps are problematic pests that love to come bother us when we’re eating outside. These pests are attracted to garbage cans, barbecues, and sweet foods. They usually build nests above ground, such as in the soffits, roof eaves, and shutters of the home. Wasps may even nest in the walls by crawling through the weep vents. Keep wasps out by cleaning up after every meal and storing garbage in sealed containers. If you suspect an infestation, call an exterminator for complete removal.

Summer is a special time of year that should be enjoyed to the fullest. Pest-proofing your property will allow you to use both your indoor and outdoor spaces in comfort. If you are worried about the pests in your neighbourhood, give your local exterminator a call. Professionals have the training and equipment to identify pests and get rid of them safely. They can seal entry points and apply perimeter treatments that will keep pests out all summer long.

